Daiya Launches New Foodservice Website As Demand for Plant-Based Options Soars

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Daiya Foods, the most trusted dairy-free cheese brand and pioneer of plant-based products, today unveiled a new foodservice website designed to help operators meet growing consumer demand as well as find new menu solutions in a convenient, online format. With plant-based foods set to dominate the economy (sales of dairy-free cheese grew by 42 percent in 2020, almost twice the rate of conventional cheese1), foodservice and retail operators across the U.S. and Canada are seeking access to an expanded slate of products and ingredients that their plant forward-eating customers are embracing. Interested businesses can request Daiya samples by visiting www.daiyafoods.com/food-service.

The new site aims to expand Daiya’s visibility among a wide range of foodservice decision-makers at college campuses, restaurants, healthcare facilities, corporate offices, hospitality venues and more. By making its versatile, plant-based products available in bulk supply at competitive price points, the move follows Daiya’s US-only e-commerce website launch earlier this year.

“We recognize the growing opportunity for professional chefs and foodservice operators to grow their businesses by incorporating more plant-based options into their menus, so we’re excited to make our delicious, dairy-free products available to groups large and small across multiple channels,” said Mike Cooke, Daiya chief sales officer. “Requests for bulk sizes of our award-winning Daiya Slices and Cutting Board Collection Shreds, for instance, have increased twofold over the past 2-3 years. As we continue to address the evolving preferences of today’s consumer, our goal is to make our high quality, sustainable, plant-based solutions more accessible—wherever the craving strikes.”

The Daiya products now available to foodservice professionals include:

Shreds: Dairy- and gluten-free cheese-style shreds made with chickpea protein make the perfect topper for hot and cold recipes, giving dishes a savory finish. Varieties include Parmesan Style (new), as well as Mozzarella and Cheddar (3 x 5 lb. bags)

Dairy- and gluten-free cheese-style shreds made with chickpea protein make the perfect topper for hot and cold recipes, giving dishes a savory finish. Varieties include Parmesan Style (new), as well as Mozzarella and Cheddar (3 x 5 lb. bags) Slices: Square slices of dairy-free goodness are ready to top all of your sandwiches with some plant-based perfection. Varieties include American Style and Cheddar Style (4 packs x 40 slices)

Square slices of dairy-free goodness are ready to top all of your sandwiches with some plant-based perfection. Varieties include American Style and Cheddar Style (4 packs x 40 slices) Cream Cheeze Style Spread: This new and improved plant-based cream cheese recipe features a more spreadable format, with a smooth and creamy finish. Available in Plain flavor (6 x 32 oz. units)

With one in every four people consciously choosing plant-based foods2 and the plant-based food industry expected to grow by almost 12 percent to $74 billion by 20273, Daiya currently operates in over 20 countries globally and will continue to expand into key international markets. The company offers a diverse portfolio of products that are Certified Vegan, Certified Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified and free of artificial preservatives and artificial ingredients. For more information on Daiya, visit www.daiyafoods.com.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Daiya is one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and The Plant Based Foods of Canada Association. Daiya was voted Most Trusted Dairy-free Cheese Brand in the U.S. and Canada in 2021 and was recognized by PEOPLE Magazine for the PEOPLE Food Awards 2021. Today, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, including its huge variety of award-winning vegan cheeses, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, Pizzas, Frozen Dessert Bars, Pints, and Cheezecakes are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelf-stable products like its Cheezy Macs, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings. Daiya’s selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers. Daiya’s products are also available internationally in Australia, Sweden, Mexico, Hong Kong, and more. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com and become a fan on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.