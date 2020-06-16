Dan Hinkle and Anthony Lorubbio to Assume New Roles For RSG

HUDSON, WI – Refrigerated Solutions Group (“RSG”) recently named Dan Hinkle VP Sales for RSG. Anthony Lorubbio, RSG Chief Transformation Officer, will assume responsibility for Sales Operations/Customer Experience. They will report directly to Kevin Fink, CEO of RSG.

With 15 years of leadership experience in the food equipment industry, Hinkle will be successful as the sales leader for both the Nor-Lake and Master-Bilt brands. “Dan’s combination of experience, knowledge of our brands, dedication to excellence, and demonstrated success already with RSG, gives me great confidence to have Dan assume this role on our team,” Fink stated.

“Likewise, Anthony’s leadership, creativity and work ethic position him and RSG for great success with his new role,” noted Fink. “Anthony will lead the revitalization of our scientific rooms business and marketing for RSG’s “one company, two brands” strategy and I am confident that he will be instrumental in continuing the improvement of the overall customer experience,” Fink added.

ABOUT RSG

Refrigerated Solutions Group consists of industry-leading brands Master-Bilt and Nor-Lake with facilities in New Albany, MS and Hudson, WI. The Refrigerated Solutions Group provides a complete selection of food service equipment to diverse markets throughout North America.