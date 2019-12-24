Daring Foods Launches Nationwide with Rastelli Foods Group

NEW YORK — Daring Foods, the first plant-based chicken made from only five non-GMO ingredients, announced today its arrival in the US through a strategic partnership with family-run butcher and industry leading food service supplier, Rastelli Foods Group.

Through the multi-million USD deal partnership, Rastelli Foods Group will be the exclusive national distributor of Daring Foods; bringing its plant-based chicken to restaurants and retailers throughout the country. In addition, Rastelli’s will support Daring’s push into direct-to-consumer product delivery in February 2020 through daringfoods.com.

This marks a new chapter in plant-based alternatives – created from simple ingredients that customers will have no trouble recognizing, yet mimics chicken in both texture, versatility and taste. Chicken is one of the most popular meat products in the world, with many families consuming it six to ten times a week. Created by two vegans with a love of food, Daring chicken is here to ensure that you fully experience all cultural and social moments involving food – dinner parties, cocktail hours, tailgates and everyday meals with the family.

“Our goal with the launch of Daring Foods was to make the swap to plant-based meat as simple as possible. We focused on bridging the taste gap, successfully taken on the daunting task of replacing a beloved staple in our diet with an alternative that you can cook with, tastes great and is good for you,” said Ross Mackay, co-founder & CEO of Daring foods. “After 24 months of hard work, introducing Daring is an incredibly important step for us. With Rastelli’s we reach customers across the nation all at once, we are not limited in any way. We could not imagine a better partner both business-wise and with deep expertise in the food business. We are ready for people to finally fall in love this amazing product.”

Rastelli Foods Group brings 43 years of industry expertise and connections to the finest hotels, restaurants, retailers, and private consumers across the globe. With an annual global revenue of $450 million USD, 800 employees worldwide, and clients in the thousands — including massive retailers such as costco.com and bjs.com — Rastelli Foods Group has the ability and reach to deliver Daring Foods to every plate in the U.S. The alternative meat space is expected to grow to by $85 billion USD by 2030 and Rastelli Foods Group strongly believes its partnership with Daring Foods, a brand that produces not only delicious, but a clean alternative meat product, will help contribute to a large portion of that growth.

“Rastelli’s is a protein company, not just a meat company. We’re here to fill the center of your plate with the best and most delicious foods – no matter if they come from an animal or a plant. The moment I tasted Daring chicken, I immediately knew this was something unique. Daring fulfills all our requirements for clean, responsibly sourced products. They epitomize what customers have wanted all along, a clean label product that is not a novelty but meant to be eaten every day and easy to cook by almost anyone,” said Ray Rastelli Jr., President of Rastelli Foods Group.

About Daring Foods

Daring’s chicken is the first plant-based chicken made from only 5 NON-GMO ingredients, It has a super clean label – no food science gimmicks and no ingredients you cannot name. It is the only product on the market that successfully mimics chicken in texture, taste and fulfills your protein intake for the day. It’s not an alternative, it’s an upgrade–one that simplifies eating better without the compromise on taste and joy of eating.

About Rastelli Foods Group

Rastelli Foods Group has been at the center of food management since 1976, acting as an industry leading corporation supplying the finest hotels, restaurants, institutions and retail markets with the highest quality food products and services. Since its inception, Rastellis have expanded their operation of eight retail locations to three high quality, USDA inspected processing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers. Rastelli Foods Group is a world-class provider of products that set the standard in taste, quality, cleanliness, and safety from each of their food processing plants. Rastelli’s takes ownership of the production process; hand trimming, processing and packing in their state-of-the-art facilities. Through direct ownership or proprietary partnership; they select the finest products for their customers and carefully monitor quality throughout all of the steps needed to fulfil orders. Today, commercial clients are able to expand their food product offerings with an extensive menu of gourmet meats, seafood, heat and serve items through their new national home delivery program, rastellis.com.