Datassential Accelerates Sales Intelligence Leadership With Acquisition of Brizo FoodMetrics

Acquisition bolsters Datassential’s comprehensive platform with enhanced operator-level data and expanded end-to-end sales intelligence



CHICAGO — Datassential, the leading food and beverage insights platform, announced its acquisition of Brizo FoodMetrics, a provider of actionable market intelligence that allows foodservice companies to accelerate business decisions and unlock new opportunities. This acquisition further strengthens Datassential’s market dominance in sales intelligence for the food and beverage ecosystem.

Brizo brings industry-rich, operator level intelligence to Datassential’s expansive data foundation – creating the largest and most complete sales intelligence solution in foodservice and advancing a shared vision to be the single source of truth for the foodservice industry. This acquisition is a significant step in Datassential’s ongoing strategy to shape the future of sales intelligence with a unified platform that delivers scale, speed, and precision for every customer type in the food and beverage ecosystem.

“This acquisition gives our customers unmatched intelligence and a broader arsenal of tools to outpace the competition,” Datassential CEO Jim Emling said. “We’re accelerating our commitment to deliver faster, smarter, and more impactful sales solutions. We’re providing the intelligence backbone that sales and marketing teams need to outperform in a competitive market.”

This marks Datassential’s second acquisition in three years, building on the 2022 acquisition of CHD Expert and reinforcing leadership across all core intelligence categories – menus, consumers, social signals, and operator data. With Brizo, Datassential will now support even broader operator coverage, offering unmatched reach and visibility for growth-focused teams across the foodservice ecosystem.

“Brizo’s vision has always been to become the source of truth for the foodservice industry, and Datassential’s plan to build the most complete and fully connected food intelligence ecosystem is a natural extension of that goal.” said Ian Delisle, co-founder and CEO of Brizo. “Our team is passionate about empowering growth through smarter market visibility and combining forces with Datassential allows us to bring even greater value to the industry.”

The acquisition closely follows the launch of Datassential One, unlocking access to the company’s industry-leading capabilities. With Brizo’s addition, Datassential One becomes an even more robust solution for brands, distributors, and tech partners, navigating foodservice with speed and precision.

About Datassential

Datassential is the food and beverage industry’s trusted insights and intelligence partner, helping brands make smarter decisions since 2001. With the launch of Datassential One, the company unified its most powerful tools – from menu trends and consumer insights to sales intelligence and social listening – into a single platform. Over 90% of the biggest names in foodservice, including Starbucks, General Mills, Land O’ Lakes, Pepsi, Burger King, and Target, rely on Datassential to stay ahead of what’s next.

About Brizo FoodMetrics

Brizo FoodMetrics equips industry leaders with actionable foodservice data and insights needed to make informed decisions based on facts, not hunches. By unlocking full market visibility, scaling business growth, and streamlining workflows with granular, and up-to-date market intelligence covering over 2.1 million establishments, Brizo FoodMetrics stands at the forefront of data-driven solutions for the foodservice industry.

