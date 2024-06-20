Datassential Promotes Megan Lynberg to Senior Vice President of Sales, North America

CHICAGO — Datassential, the leading food and beverage intelligence platform connecting the dots between consumers and the industry, announced that Megan Lynberg has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales, North America. As an industry veteran with decades of experience, this appointment positions Lynberg to lead Datassential to new heights.

Lynberg was most recently the Vice President of Sales and has been with Datassential since October 2020, when she held the role of Senior Director, Key Accounts.

“Megan has helped lead us to record growth, as evidenced by a tripling of business in the last four years,” Chief Sales Officer Tim Chilson said. “Anyone who has worked with Megan knows first hand how impressive she is in helping businesses navigate industry challenges and achieve their growth goals.”

Chief Executive Officer Jim Emling added, “Megan’s collaborative approach and unwavering commitment to her clients’ success make her an exceptional ambassador for Datassential, fostering long-lasting partnerships built on trust and shared vision.”

Prior to Datassential, Lynberg was the Director of Business Development at Black Box Intelligence and served in prominent sales roles at EnsembleIQ and Penton Media Inc., the former parent of Nation’s Restaurant News.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and lead our dedicated sales leaders to even greater future success,” Lynberg said. “As someone deeply committed to the growth and prosperity of our industry, I look forward to an exciting future as we continue to push remarkable results and set new standards of excellence.”

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O’ Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.