Datassential Releases 2025 Annual Food and Beverage Trends Report

CHICAGO — Datassential, the leading food and beverage intelligence platform connecting the dots between consumers and the industry, has unveiled its 2025 Trends report, showcasing the next wave of food, flavor and beverage trends set to shape menus and consumer preferences in the coming year and beyond.

“Our 2025 Trends report dives into the cultural and culinary shifts that are redefining the food and beverage landscape, plus all the foods and flavors that industry professionals need to know for the future,” said Renee Lee Wege, Senior Publications Manager and Trendologist. “From new definitions of luxury and value to an exploration of next-gen coffee and our much-anticipated ‘flavors to watch’ lists, these insights provide a roadmap for brands to meet consumers where they are — and where they’re going.”

The 2025 Trends report explores the intersection of culture and cuisine through the following major themes:

What’s New: Unpacking the “new” definitions of luxury and value, the rise of new casual dining formats, splashy social media-friendly reinventions of bakery classics, and a new wave of functional foods.

Unpacking the “new” definitions of luxury and value, the rise of new casual dining formats, splashy social media-friendly reinventions of bakery classics, and a new wave of functional foods. Millennials Reach Middle Age: Get reacquainted with the original foodie generation’s shifting priorities and preferences as they reach middle age and juggle family, career, and health goals and discover what that will mean for the industry.

Get reacquainted with the original foodie generation’s shifting priorities and preferences as they reach middle age and juggle family, career, and health goals and discover what that will mean for the industry. The State of Water: From sparkling to still, flavored to functional, water and hydration culture continue to command consumer interest.

From sparkling to still, flavored to functional, water and hydration culture continue to command consumer interest. Next-Gen Coffee: A focus on global coffee trends coming stateside.

A focus on global coffee trends coming stateside. Next-Gen Nutrition & Food Labeling: How new nutrition standards are changing the face of food labels, and how food certifications are reflecting consumers’ concerns around transparency and sustainability.

How new nutrition standards are changing the face of food labels, and how food certifications are reflecting consumers’ concerns around transparency and sustainability. Living for the Now: A reaction to uncertainty in the world is driving indulgence, little treat culture, and more.

A reaction to uncertainty in the world is driving indulgence, little treat culture, and more. Sustainable Kitchens of the Future: The innovations and practices shaping the eco-conscious kitchens of tomorrow.

2025 Food, Flavor, and Beverage Trends:

This year’s spotlighted trends include 10 trends to watch in 2025, including saffron, next-level cocktail fat washing, pikliz, and pastina.

The report also shines a light on five foods and flavors Datassential experts predict will grow in the years to come. That list includes suya, a Nigerian spiced meat skewer; rooh afza, a South Asian concentrated herbal syrup, and ras malai, an Indian dessert and flavor used in other sweets.

Visit this link to access the full list of flavors to watch and a free preview of the 2025 Trends Report. Media can access the list and preview via the email below.

The full presentation-ready report is available only for subscribers. For more information or to become a subscriber, click here.

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O’ Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.