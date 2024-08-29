David Cutler Joins NGA to Lead Media Relations and Public Affairs

Association welcomes Dean Longhofer as Senior Manager of Membership and Data Management

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, welcomes two recent additions to its leadership team.

David Cutler has joined NGA as vice president of media relations and public affairs, and Dean Longhofer has signed on as the association’s senior manager for membership and data management.

Cutler brings extensive association experience, most recently serving as director of public affairs and strategic engagement for the National Association for Gifted Children, where he led all communications, media outreach and advocacy efforts.

“David’s background makes him well suited for developing and executing a communications strategy that aligns with our public policy objectives,” said Laura Strange, chief communications and engagement officer, and senior vice president.

Cutler will oversee media relations and devise communication and public affairs strategies on various issues. He will be based in Washington, D.C.

Longhofer comes to NGA from the United Franchise Group, a company that manages more than 1,600 franchises for a variety of companies, ranging from promotional products and business advisory services to restaurants and flexible office space.

He previously led the data program at the Grocery Manufacturers Association, now the Consumer Brands Association, where he was responsible for data management and insights, event registration, dues renewals, and staff training. Prior to GMA, he worked in data insights for a major national chain retailer.

At NGA, Longhofer will be leading a significant data cleanup initiative as the association moves toward switching to a new system later this year.

“Dean’s skills and experience in data management and trade associations make him a great addition to the NGA team,” said Jonathan Downey, NGA chief operating officer and senior vice president. “We look forward to the insights he brings to enhance NGA’s ongoing data initiative.”

Longhofer will work remotely from his home in South Florida.

