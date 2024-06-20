DayDayCook Names Food and Beverage Industry Stalwart Malik Sadiq as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK — DDC Enterprise, Ltd., (NYSEAM: DDC) (“DayDayCook,” “DDC,” or the “Company”), a leading content-driven food consumer brand, announced that Malik Sadiq has been named Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Sadiq will spearhead the integration and growth of DayDayCook’s brands globally, including the recent additions of Noma Lin, Yai’s Thai and Omsom.

“Malik joins the DayDayCook leadership team at an important and exciting time as we recently completed our third Asian foods acquisition in the U.S.,” said Norma Chu, DayDayCook’s Founder and CEO. “Malik brings unique experience of driving growth and operational efficiency — both organically and through M&A – and will help the Company efficiently execute on our business plan. We look forward to the impactful contributions he will undoubtedly make to our team as DayDayCook continues its journey to become an Asian food powerhouse.”

Mr. Sadiq has more than 25 years of global food and beverage experience with more than 15 years at Tyson Foods. Most recently he was the Co-CEO and COO of LiveKindly Collective, a high-growth food company operating in 40 countries. Prior to this he was SVP of the International and Export divisions of Tyson Foods, growing revenue to $2B over his tenure. Mr. Sadiq received his Doctorate and Master’s in industrial engineering and a Bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

“I am very excited to join DDC and contribute to its strategy of acquiring authentic Asian brands and scaling for growth,” said Malik Sadiq. “DDC is uniquely positioned to drive this strategy because of its Asian origin and heritage. I am excited to bring my years of operating and M&A experience to drive DDCs strategy.”

Founded in 2012, DayDayCook is a leading content-driven consumer brand offering easy and convenient ready-to-heat, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat Asian food products. The company focuses on innovative and healthy meal solutions with a fast-growing omnichannel sales network in China and the U.S., and through a strong online presence globally.

