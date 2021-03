Lafayette-based Waitr Holdings Inc. signed a deal to acquire a competitor in Florida for $23 million in cash and stock.

The Louisiana online food delivery business expects to acquire Delray Beach, Florida-based Delivery Dudes in a deal anticipated to close next week.

The move expands Waitr’s footprint in a growing market with an established fleet of independent contractor delivery drivers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Advocate