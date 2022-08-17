Demand for Grocery Delivery Cools as Food Costs Rise

Karen Raschke, a retired attorney in New York, started getting groceries delivered early in the pandemic. Each delivery cost $30 in fees and tips, but it was worth it to her to avoid the store.

Earlier this spring, Raschke learned her rent was increasing $617 per month. Delivery was one of the first items she cut from her budget. Now, the 75-year-old walks four blocks to the grocery several times a week. She only uses delivery on rare occasions, like during a recent heat wave.

“To do it every week is not sustainable,” she said.

Raschke isn’t alone. U.S. demand for grocery delivery is cooling as prices for food and other necessities rise. Some are shifting to pickup — a less expensive alternative where shoppers pull up curbside or go into the store to collect their already-bagged groceries — while others say they’re comfortable doing the shopping themselves.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Associated Press