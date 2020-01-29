Denny’s Expands Partnership with Beyond Meat and Launches Popular Plant-Based Beyond Burger

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — After the overwhelmingly successful Beyond Burger® launch exclusively in Los Angeles restaurants, Denny’s will now offer the popular plant-based burger made by Beyond Meat® in more than 1,700 locations across the U.S. and Canada. To celebrate this milestone, Denny’s is offering a FREE Beyond Burger with the purchase of any beverage at all participating locations on January 30 from 11am to 10pm, while supplies last. As the first restaurant group within the family dining category to offer a 100% plant-based protein option made with Beyond Meat to its menu, Denny’s is meeting guests’ desire to move toward a flexitarian diet.

The newest addition to Denny’s core menu, the Denny’s Beyond Burger features a 100% plant-based Beyond Burger patty topped with freshly sliced tomatoes and onions, crisp lettuce, pickles, American cheese and All-American sauce on a multigrain bun. The Beyond Burger is designed to look, cook and taste like a beef burger, but has more protein, less total and saturated fat and no cholesterol compared to a regular beef burger, and is made without soy, gluten or GMOs.

“We were thrilled to be able to answer the call from our guests to add more plant-based protein options to our menu when we launched the Beyond Burger in Los Angeles at the end of last year. The positive response we received validated our decision to partner with Beyond Meat to introduce our guests to a plant-based option,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s. “We could not be more excited to add the Beyond Burger to our permanent lineup of delicious, affordable menu options as we continue to innovate and expand our menu to meet evolving dietary preferences.”

“Partnering with Denny’s has been a big step in increasing offerings for those looking to introduce plant-based protein into their diets or for alternative choices at their favorite restaurants,” said Tim Smith, Beyond Meat’s VP of North America Sales, Foodservice. “We’re delighted to expand our partnership with the iconic diner and provide another option that offers the taste you know and love with a burger but has the nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein.”

