Diamond Crystal Brands Offers Sealed, Sanitary Single-Use Condiments

SAVANNAH, Ga. — As restaurants, schools and businesses resume operations, the CDC offers helpful guidelines for ways in which foodservice professionals can protect employees, customers and communities and slow the spread of COVID-19. One recommendation is avoiding shared objects such as menus and condiment bottles and bulk dispensers.

Diamond Crystal Brands offers a full line of single-use, ready-to-use condiments – including sauces, dressings, peanut butter, syrup, salt, pepper and seasonings – that are sealed and sanitary. They not only help remove doubt of proper cleaning and sanitizing, commonly related with condiment bottles, pump dispensers and shakers, but their portable packaging make them perfect for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.

Individual-use condiments are what customers need to feel safe. According to Technomic, 59% of consumers are more comfortable visiting a restaurant that switches from tabletop or self-service condiment dispensing to single serve portion control condiments. And according to Datassential, 88% of diners do not want shared condiment bottles and 55% would not use them when dining away from home.

“We know that restaurants, schools and business had to quickly adapt to change their service model,” said Richard Kahn, Senior Vice President of Sales at Diamond Crystal Brands.” We aim to help foodservice operators with products that provide their guests what they need when dining away from home and can make takeout, curbside pickup and delivery programs more successful. Diamond Crystal Brands has a vast line of single-use condiments, so we offer a convenient product guide to make choosing what’s right for the operator easier.”

