Did you EAT your Spoon today?

To reduce the usage of single-use plastic consumption Planeteer LLC innovated our incrEDIBLE Cutlery to enhance the way we eat.

Stays firm and hard for up to:

25 minutes in hot soups or cereals

45 minutes in cold desserts

Our Edible spoons (straws, sporks and stirrers next) are:

vegan

all-natural and preservative free

non-gmo

protein rich

in 2 useful shapes

in 8 fun flavors

Excited to try one of our flavors at the upcoming Winter Fancy Food show? Visit our booth #6906 (Esplanade Hall). Vote and Cheer for us at the Front burner pitch competition

By 2050, there would be more plastic than fish by weight in our oceans. It’s time to act now by switching to Edible spoons (or reusable spoons of your choice).

BONUS: We plant 250 trees for every 100,000 spoons sold to offset the emissions due to freight and shipping.

www.incrediblespoon.com