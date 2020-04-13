Disaster Relief Playbook Teaches Shared Kitchens How to Feed Thousands Using Donated Food During COVID-19

Galley Solutions Retail & FoodService April 13, 2020

SAN DIEGO – PIVOTING a commercial kitchen to feed thousands of elderly, immunocompromised, and other at-risk individuals, largely with donated food, is no small task. One commercial kitchen, the OKC, wanted to share every step of their process so organizations around the country can create an impact in their local communities.

The Disaster Relief Playbook for Shared and Commercial Kitchens, created in partnership with Galley Solutions and The Food Corridor, guides kitchen operators through the challenges of launching a not-for-profit food distribution operation. Some insights include:

  • Who to ask for food, supplies, and labor donations
  • Food safety and prep in the era of COVID-19
  • How to seek emergency relief funding from governments and organizations
  • Distribution methods for getting food to the people who need it most

Ian Christopher, Co-Founder of Galley Solutions, explains: “We’re honored to help passionate people be a force for good in the midst of challenging situations. The OKC is proof that, when communities come together, we can solve immense problems. We hope the Disaster Relief Playbook helps other communities experience that too.”

Galley is a commercial kitchen software that helps food organizations understand the food data behind their operations to empower them to make more profitable, less wasteful decisions.

Related Articles

Produce

PRO*ACT Offering Fresh Produce Boxes to Communities During a Time of ‘Social Distancing’

March 31, 2020 PRO*ACT

PRO*ACT distributors are bringing Direct-to-Consumer produce boxes to their communities through partnerships with foodservice outlets, online ordering, and curbside pickup. Customers looking to avoid crowds are ordering pre-packed boxes of fruit or vegetables that will feed a family of four for a week and receive them directly at their vehicle outside restaurants and distributor facilities.