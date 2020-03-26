Diversified Foodservice Supply Intensifies Support of Foodservice Operators

MT. PROSPECT, Ill. — Diversified Foodservice Supply L.L.C., (“DFS”) announced today that they are expanding their Do It Yourself (DIY) program by introducing new videos that enable foodservice operators to make DIY fixes for common kitchen repairs and to handle preventive maintenance tasks that keep kitchens up and running. They also committed to ongoing educational alerts that help operators adhere to changing sanitary protocols. In addition, the company is expanding capabilities to provide quick response and nationwide distribution of product rollouts. These new offerings supplement the existing library of DIY products and resources available to the industry through their Franklin Machine Products (FMP) and Tundra Restaurant Supply divisions.

“In the days immediately following the first closings of restaurants and bars designed to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we recognized that foodservice operators began limiting access to their kitchen to only essential kitchen staff,” said Jeff King, President and CEO of DFS. It would only be a matter of time until equipment would need preventative maintenance or repair and allowing someone from the outside in to do the work would become more and more difficult. Some operators have already chosen not to allow outsiders in. Leveraging our teams’ years of experience, we have identified opportunities for operators to not only keep their kitchens in working order, but also save them time and money in these challenging times.

New videos, task instructions, resources and products are continually being added to both diy.fmponline.com and eTundra.com. Featured repairs and preventative maintenance tasks can be performed by just about anyone using common tools and the identified parts. For customers needing a little extra help, experienced foodservice repair professionals are available to provide guidance over the phone.

“We believe this program will give our customers the confidence they need to keep their equipment up and running,” said Tom Pendrey, President of Franklin Machine Products. It also eliminates the need to perform deep sanitizing activities that have been instituted at many of our customers’ establishments when outsiders have been present in their kitchens, enabling a quick return to food preparation.

Together FMP and Tundra offer a one stop shop for commercial kitchen equipment, hot and cold side repair parts, smallwares and accessories, logo’d apparel and supplies. They are trusted by over 80% of chain restaurants who regularly look to them for New Store Opening and New Product Rollout services. As foodservice operators are now faced with a changing operational landscape, often requiring new products or equipment, DFS stands ready to quickly secure product and uniformly execute nationwide distribution, often within 48 hours.

“Combining our years of experience in the foodservice industry with our vast and extensive distribution capabilities, we are focused on developing innovate programs and solutions to address operators’ changing needs in these uncertain times,” said Keith Kelly, General Manager, Tundra Restaurant Supply. We believe our history of lightning fast distribution and customer focused execution is needed now more than ever as multi-unit foodservice operators look to standardize practices. Expanding this capability is another example of the DFS companies’ standing commitment to the foodservice industry.

About Diversified Foodservice Supply

Diversified Foodservice Supply, L.L.C., based in Mt. Prospect, IL, is a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operations (“MRO”) parts, supplies, and equipment to the U.S. foodservice industry, serving over 250,000 foodservice customer locations. DFS is uniquely positioned in the industry due to its strength in sourcing high quality parts from both original component and original equipment manufacturers. DFS currently operates through multiple brands including AllPoints Foodservice Parts & Supplies, Tundra Restaurant Supply, Franklin Machine Products, KNG and Restaurant Discount Warehouse. Its brands are consistently recognized as market leaders in service, quality, and value. DFS has a long track record of strong organic growth complemented by successful acquisitions. These acquisitions have helped to broaden its product offering and geographic footprint, enabling DFS to provide industry-leading selection and service to its customers.

For more information contact: Robin Soehl, 619-385-8729, rsoehl@dfsupply.com