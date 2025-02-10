Divert, Inc. Announces Significant Momentum in 2024, Processing over 630 Million Pounds of Unsold Food Products

Company is well-positioned for a transformative year ahead driven by increases in processing volume, rapid customer growth, entry into new verticals, and facilities scaling nationwide to prevent food from being wasted



Divert, Inc., a circular economy company on a mission to prevent food from being wasted, announced significant growth across the business in 2024.

“Divert has made important strides this year in our mission to transform unsold food into a renewable resource and demonstrate to the world that keeping waste out of landfills is an imperative—not only for our environment, but for sustainable business,” said Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder, Divert. “Looking ahead, this year promises to be a transformative one for Divert as we continue to deliver our best-in-class solutions to our customers and accelerate our facilities development roadmap to further deliver on our goals.”

Over 630 Million Pounds of Unsold Food Processed, New Facilities Announced

Divert processed more than 630 million pounds of unsold and non-donatable food in 2024, a 52% increase year-over-year. Divert also celebrated the opening of its Integrated Diversion & Energy Facility in Turlock, California, the first-of-its-kind for the state in accelerating progress against the wasted food crisis. The facility marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion plans to scale to 30 facilities to be within 100 miles of 80% of the U.S. population. Divert also announced the locations for future Integrated Diversion & Energy Facilities including Lexington, North Carolina and Harrison, Ohio, in addition to its previously announced Longview, Washington facility in development.

In support of the company’s continued momentum, Divert increased its employee headcount by 23% year-over-year, including critical executive level hires across environment, health and safety (EH&S), IT, industrials, and transportation and supply chain.

22% Growth in Customer Locations, Entry into New Verticals

Divert expanded its customer locations by 22% in 2024 and introduced its solutions to new verticals, including warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing locations. Notably on the industrials side, Divert announced a partnership with Blue Diamond Growers, a farmer-owned cooperative and the world’s leading almond company. Through this partnership, almond processing byproducts are transformed into two beneficial products to advance a circular economy—renewable energy to supply local homes and businesses, and soil amendment that allows for the nutrients to return to farmland supporting further food growth.

2.1 Million Pounds of Food Donated to Feed People in Need

With the backdrop of 44 million people in the U.S. facing hunger, including one in five children, Divert has accelerated its efforts to address food insecurity. Together with its retail partners, the company facilitated the donation of more than 2.1 million pounds of food in 2024, equivalent to more than 1.7 million meals. Since 2018, Divert has facilitated the donation of 15.7 million pounds of food.

This growth is the direct result of ongoing collaborations with food retail customers and donation partners across the U.S., including Feeding America. Last year, Divert announced a partnership with the largest hunger relief organization in the U.S. to bring more streamlined and actionable insights to food retailers to enable increased donations to feed people in need.

New Policy Tool Drives Industry-Wide Education, Collaboration

Divert released a first-of-its-kind Food Waste Legislative Tracker to provide insight into in-progress and existing wasted food policy issues across the U.S. Created in partnership with the Zero Food Waste Coalition and the Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic, the tool facilitates industry-wide collaboration and engagement around state-level food waste prevention, recovery, and recycling policies.

For more information on Divert, please visit www.divertinc.com.