Dollar General Announces Planned Expansion to 47th State

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General today announced its planned expansion into Idaho, increasing the retailer’s presence into its 47th state. Construction is underway on N. Old Highway 95 in Athol (Kootenai County) for the store, which is currently scheduled to open by spring 2022.

“Dollar General is committed to helping customers save time and money on everyday essentials, and we look forward to bringing our convenience and value to Idaho shoppers,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “In addition to providing affordable access to Idahoans, we are equally excited to create new career opportunities for local residents. We look forward to welcoming new customers into our first Idaho store when the project is completed early next year and to continue serving customers and communities through our mission of Serving Others.”

Dollar General offers a carefully-curated selection of America’s most-trusted brands and its own private branded merchandise including health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items plus food, including the components of a nutritious meal such as milk and dairy products, bread, frozen and canned vegetables, canned fruits, grains and more.

The addition of a Dollar General store aims to represent positive economic growth to the communities it serves through the creation of local jobs, the generation of additional tax revenue for municipalities, increased accessibility to affordable, quality items households use most and the ability for area nonprofits, schools and libraries to apply for literacy grants through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF). Since its inception in 1993, the DGLF has awarded more than $203 million in grants, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. More information on the Foundation and its programs is available at www.dgliteracy.com.

As of July 2021, Dollar General operated more than 17,600 stores, and approximately 75 percent of the American population currently resides within five miles of a Dollar General store. Individuals interested in joining one of America’s fastest-growing retailers with competitive wages and benefits and world-class training and development may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,683 stores in 46 states as of July 30, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.