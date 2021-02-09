Dollar General Joins the Beyond the Bag Initiative as Value Sector Lead Partner

Goodlettsville, Tennessee – Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced its commitment to join the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag as its Value Sector Lead Partner. The Consortium, through its Beyond the Bag Initiative, aims to identify, test and implement viable design solutions that can more sustainably serve the purpose of the current plastic retail bag.



The Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners launched the initiative to replace the current retail bag in July 2020 and currently has multiple work streams to spur innovation, identify best practices for policy and engage consumers. Recently, the Consortium announced 58 shortlisted solutions from the Beyond the Bag Challenge, selected from 450+ submissions from more than 60 countries. Challenge winners will be announced soon.



As a Sector Lead Partner, Dollar General will direct priorities and activities for the Beyond the Bag Initiative in the context of the value sector of retail. DG and its more than 17,000 stores across 46 states will explore viable solutions resulting from the Beyond the Bag Challenge and recommend ways in which these solutions can align with the operations of existing stores and customer needs.



“Dollar General’s desire to be good stewards of our communities while reducing our environmental impact through sustainable and business-friendly practices inherently aligns with the Consortium’s vision for a more sustainable retail industry,” says Steve Sunderland, Dollar General’s executive vice president of store operations. “We understand industry-wide changes and innovative approaches need to be considered, and we look forward to working with Closed Loop Partners and the winning solutions to explore viable alternatives to the current retail bag.”



“We are delighted to welcome Dollar General to the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag, joining our Founding Partners CVS Health, Target and Walmart, alongside other leading retailers to pave the way forward for a more sustainable future for retail,” says Kate Daly, Managing Director of the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners. “As an innovator in the sector, Dollar General’s commitment is critical to making circular solutions more widely available, while addressing the challenges of the single-use bag.”



Approximately 100 billion single-use plastic bags, typically made of non-renewable fossil fuels, are used in the U.S. annually, and less than 10% of these are recycled. These bags have also become among the top 10 items found on beaches and waterways around the world, impacting the planet, people and businesses. To learn more about the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag, visit www.beyondthebaginitiative.com.



About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years through its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,979 stores in 46 states as of October 30, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.



About the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag

The Beyond the Bag Initiative, launched by the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag, aims to identify, pilot and implement viable design solutions and models that more sustainably serve the purpose of the current retail bag. Closed Loop Partners’ Center for the Circular Economy launched the initiative with Founding Partners CVS Health, Target and Walmart. Kroger joined as Grocery Sector Lead Partner, DICK’S Sporting Goods as Sports & Outdoors Sector Lead Partner, Dollar General as Value Sector Lead Partner, and Albertsons Companies, Hy-Vee, Meijer, and Walgreens as Supporting Partners, alongside Conservation International and Ocean Conservancy as Environmental Advisory Partners. OpenIDEO is the Consortium’s Innovation Partner. Learn more about the Consortium here.



