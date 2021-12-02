Dollar General Tested a Store for Wealthier Shoppers. Now, it Will Grow to 1,000 Locations

Dollar General debuted a new store called Popshelf about a year ago, aimed at wealthier, suburban shoppers who enjoy the hunt for a good deal.

The Tennessee-based discounter said Thursday that it now plans to have approximately 1,000 of the stores by the end of the 2025 fiscal year — including about 100 more locations that will open next fiscal year. It has 30 Popshelf stores in six states as of Oct. 29. It plans to open its first stores in Texas in the early spring.

News of the ambitious expansion plan comes as the retailer said it will test its first international market by opening up to 10 stores in Mexico by the end of fiscal 2022. Dollar General said it expects open 1,110 new stores in the coming fiscal year, including Popshelf, Dollar General and the international locations.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC