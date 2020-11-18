Dollar General to Debut Urban Format

Dollar General has leased much of the long-vacant first floor of a historic building on Nicollet Mall at Fifth Street with plans to open a new concept store that is more upscale than its traditional discount-merchandising chain.

The “DGX Minneapolis” store will bring groceries, “grab & go” salads, toiletries, toys and household, pet and beauty products to the 1898-era Andrus Building at 500 Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

The 6,000-square-foot store is expected to open early next year. It will occupy space that has been vacant for about 15 or 16 years, said Brian Lipson, the managing principal of the TriCoastal Group, which co-owns the Andrus with the Davis Companies of Boston.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Star Tribune