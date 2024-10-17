Domino’s Appoints Kate Trumbull as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, announced the promotion of Kate Trumbull to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, effective Nov. 1, 2024. In her new role, Trumbull will oversee global marketing and continue to report to Joe Jordan, President, U.S. and Global Services. Additionally, Risa O’Hara and the international marketing team will report to Trumbull as part of this expanded global marketing organization.

Trumbull joined Domino’s in 2011 from Procter & Gamble, where she worked on several iconic brands, including Tide and Gain. During her 13-year tenure at Domino’s, Trumbull has held multiple leadership roles, progressing from Program Leader of Hispanic Marketing to Director of Loyalty, to Director of Digital Advertising, and to Vice President of Advertising. Most recently, in March 2023, she was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, overseeing advertising, media, product innovation, and national sales.

Throughout her career at Domino’s, Trumbull has spearheaded key marketing initiatives that have become synonymous with the brand’s innovation and customer-centric focus. Notable campaigns include Domino’s Carryout Tips, Domino’s Emergency Pizza, Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery®, Quality Captains, New York Style Pizza and the company’s revamped loyalty program, Domino’s® Rewards.

“I’m thrilled to announce Kate’s promotion to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer,” said Jordan. “From the time I met Kate over a decade ago, it was clear she had the vision and passion to help shape the future of Domino’s. Over the years, she’s proven herself by driving innovative campaigns like Paving for Pizza and Domino’s Emergency Pizza, and has been instrumental in activating our Hungry for MORE strategy and leading the advertising launch of our revamped loyalty program. Her deep connection to our franchisees and her ability to blend creativity with strategic thinking has played a key role in Domino’s growth.”

“As she steps into the CMO role, I’m confident that Kate will take our marketing to new heights, especially as we expand our Hungry for MORE strategy globally. Her leadership will ensure that our marketing remains innovative, aligned, and impactful, and I look forward to seeing the continued success she’ll bring to the brand.”

“In all my roles at Domino’s, I’ve learned so much from our franchisees, many of whom started as drivers or worked in-store,” said Trumbull. “Their passion and commitment to the brand have directly influenced my marketing approach. I’m incredibly proud of the teams I’ve led, from Loyalty to Digital Marketing to Advertising and Product Innovation, as their work has played a key role in our ascent to becoming the No. 1 pizza company in the world.”

About Domino’s Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $18.9 billion for the trailing four quarters ended September 8, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino’s generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino’s.