DoorDash and Coco Expand Global Partnership with U.S. Sidewalk Robot Delivery Launch

New integration introduces robot deliveries for DoorDash customers in Los Angeles and Chicago

DoorDash, a leading local commerce platform globally and Coco Robotics, a leading food delivery robotics company, announced an expansion of their partnership to offer sidewalk robot delivery for DoorDash customers in select U.S. markets. This builds on an existing pilot program with Wolt—DoorDash’s international arm—where Coco robots have been making deliveries in Helsinki since earlier this year. The U.S. rollout is now live in Los Angeles and Chicago, where eligible customers can see the availability of Coco’s fleet of emissions-free sidewalk robots and may have one assigned to their order from nearly 600 participating merchants through the DoorDash app.

During the initial pilot phase, Coco completed over 100,000 deliveries for DoorDash customers. This expanded partnership reinforces DoorDash’s ongoing commitment to advancing last-mile logistics by building the most efficient, sustainable, and scalable multi-modal delivery platform.

“Not every delivery needs a 2-ton car just to deliver two chicken sandwiches,” said Harrison Shih, Senior Director of DoorDash Labs. “We believe the future of delivery will be multi-modal, and we’re thrilled to partner with Coco to expand sidewalk robot deliveries that complement the Dasher network as we continue to enhance the DoorDash experience for customers and merchants.”

Robot delivery is part of DoorDash’s broader global multi-modal delivery platform strategy — integrating Dashers, drones, and autonomous robots to meet increasing demand while lowering costs and emissions.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with DoorDash, combining Coco’s AI robocourier platform with DoorDash’s national scale and reach,” said Zach Rash, co-founder and CEO of Coco Robotics. “This collaboration marks an important step forward in reshaping urban delivery in the US, starting with Los Angeles and Chicago, to offer merchants and customers a reliable, sustainable, and delightful delivery experience.”

“Partnering with Coco and DoorDash has allowed us to consistently deliver fresh food to our customers on time,” said Eric Dela Cruz, owner of Main Chick Hot Chicken in Los Angeles. “We worked with Coco to establish a ‘taxi line’ of robots so we can get food out to our customers faster, even during our busiest hours. The improved operational efficiency translates directly into happier guests and stronger repeat business. We’re excited about what this partnership means for our growth.”

Coco has been operating in Los Angeles since 2020 and recently launched in Chicago, Miami and Helsinki, Finland. Coco has a fleet of over 1,000 emissions-free delivery robots.

Building on nearly a decade of investment and development in its autonomy platform, alongside its world-class logistics infrastructure, DoorDash is uniquely positioned to enable commercialized autonomous delivery. The partnership with Coco was developed through DoorDash Labs, DoorDash’s robotics and automation arm. DoorDash Labs expanded its investment in autonomous delivery through its partnership with Wing, which introduced drone deliveries to the U.S. after an initial pilot in Australia. By leveraging a multi-modal approach that integrates Dashers, robots, and drones into DoorDash’s logistics network, the goal is to ensure the most effective fulfillment method for every order while driving increased demand for local merchants and creating more earning opportunities for Dashers.

