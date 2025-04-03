DoorDash and Dollar General Partner to Unlock Unprecedented Food Access for SNAP Customers

Dollar General now accepts SNAP/EBT payments on the DoorDash Marketplace



SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the local commerce platform, and Dollar General (NYSE: DG), America’s neighborhood general store, announced a new offering to bring SNAP/EBT payment capabilities to more than 16,000 of Dollar General’s stores on the DoorDash Marketplace. With the addition of Dollar General, DoorDash’s network of stores that accept SNAP/EBT online payments on the DoorDash Marketplace nearly doubles to over 35,000 stores.

“Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others includes helping customers save time and money everyday. Unlocking the ability for SNAP/EBT recipients to shop online and have groceries delivered straight to their door through DoorDash provides even more accessibility and convenience,” said Tony Rogers, SVP and chief marketing officer at Dollar General. “With approximately 75% of the U.S. located within five miles of a DG store, we are proud to bridge gaps to serve the communities we call home.”

The new collaboration – enabled in partnership with Forage, the mission-driven payments company – brings SNAP recipients unparalleled access to on-demand grocery delivery from Dollar General stores across 48 states. Through this partnership, SNAP-eligible products from Dollar General, including fresh and frozen foods, pantry essentials, snacks, and more are now available for purchase through the DoorDash Marketplace.

“At DoorDash, our commitment to fighting food insecurity remains at the core of our mission, and we continue to prioritize unlocking more on-demand delivery options for the more than 2.4 million consumers who have added their SNAP/EBT card to DoorDash,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash. “We’re proud to collaborate with Dollar General to further this commitment, ensuring even more SNAP beneficiaries nationwide can conveniently access fresh, affordable groceries with the dignity and ease they deserve.”

As one of the largest online marketplaces to offer SNAP/EBT recipients access to grocery delivery across the country, DoorDash connects 99% of its monthly active consumers in the U.S. with at least one store accepting SNAP on the Marketplace. According to DoorDash’s survey How Online Grocery Delivery with SNAP Broadens Food Access Across the U.S., almost one in four SNAP recipients surveyed use DoorDash for grocery orders due to health or mobility challenges that make in-person shopping difficult. Whether it’s a senior citizen unable to lift heavy bags or someone struggling to get to the store, DoorDash helps ensure that SNAP recipients can order fresh, healthy food regardless of their circumstances.

To further the commitment to reduce hunger nationwide, DoorDash offers a one-year discounted DashPass plan for SNAP/EBT recipients. Eligible consumers who sign up for the plan can enjoy one year of DashPass benefits – like $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, exclusive offers, and more – for just $4.99/month.*

*DoorDash customers that have placed an order on DoorDash in the past 6 months using a valid SNAP/EBT card are eligible to sign up to the DashPass SNAP Plan. The DashPass SNAP Plan is a discounted monthly DashPass subscription plan for 12 months ($4.99 per month plus applicable taxes). At the conclusion of the 12 months, subscribers of the DashPass SNAP Plan will be automatically enrolled in a monthly DashPass subscription and charged the then current monthly subscription fee for DashPass (currently $9.99 per month plus applicable taxes). See full SNAP plans terms here and cancellation instructions here.

DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders from DashPass merchants that meet the minimum subtotal requirement, excluding fees and taxes. Subtotal minimums will be identified on DoorDash for each DashPass eligible merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply.