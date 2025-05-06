DoorDash Announces Agreement to Acquire Deliveroo

The Combination with Deliveroo will strengthen DoorDash’s position as a leading global platform in local commerce, enabling the combined entity to better serve businesses, consumers and couriers

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH), a leading local commerce platform globally, makes reference to the announcement that the board of directors of DoorDash, Inc. and the board of directors of Deliveroo plc have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended final1 cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Deliveroo (the “Acquisition”).

Under the terms of the Acquisition, Deliveroo Shareholders will be entitled to receive 180 pence in cash per Deliveroo Share. The terms of the Acquisition value the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Deliveroo at approximately £2.9 billion, and represent a premium of approximately 44 per cent to the Closing Price of 125 pence per Deliveroo Share on 4 April 2025 (being the last Business Day prior to DoorDash’s offer letter to Deliveroo in respect of the Acquisition), approximately 29 per cent to the Closing Price of 140 pence per Deliveroo Share on 24 April 2025 (being the last Business Day prior to the commencement of the Offer Period and approximately 40 per cent to Deliveroo’s three month volume weighted average price of 129 pence per Deliveroo Share to 24 April 2025. The terms of the Acquisition imply an enterprise value of Deliveroo of approximately £2.4 billion.

For more information, please visit the 2.7 Announcement here: Recommended offer for Deliveroo

Commenting on the Acquisition, Tony Xu, CEO and Co-founder of DoorDash, said:

“Our mission at DoorDash is to grow and empower local economies. We started the company in 2013 to help people like my mom – people running local businesses and creating the vast majority of jobs and economic activity in our communities. Our focus ever since has been on building the best products and services to enable these merchants to grow, connecting them with consumers in their neighbourhoods, and creating a local commerce platform that offers uniquely flexible earnings opportunities.

“Coming together with teams that have similar visions and values accelerates our work to achieve that mission. Deliveroo is just such a team and one that I have long admired. Like DoorDash, Deliveroo is obsessively focused on their customers – consumers, merchants, and riders. They work day in and day out to improve their consumer value proposition, bring new services to local businesses, and offer flexibility and support to riders. These efforts and attention to detail from Will and the team have had a tremendous positive impact in the communities where Deliveroo operates.

“I could not be more excited by the prospect of what DoorDash and Deliveroo will be able to accomplish together. We’ll cover more than 40 countries with a combined population of more than 1 billion people, enabling us to provide more local businesses with the tools and technology they need to thrive. The Enlarged Group will bring together DoorDash’s strong operating playbook with Deliveroo’s local expertise to invest in innovation and execution at an even higher level. Together, we will work to deliver the best experience for all of our stakeholders, to grow the GDP of cities around the world, and to build the leading global platform for local commerce.”

Commenting on the Acquisition:

Will Shu, CEO and Co-founder of Deliveroo, said:

“When Greg and I founded this business in 2013, we made it our mission to bring the best of our consumers’ neighbourhoods to their door. We’ve stayed relentlessly focused on this mission for the past twelve years, keeping our consumers at the heart of everything we do and aiming to deliver them flawless experiences, new innovations and real value. I’m very proud of everything we have achieved as a standalone business.

“We are now at the beginning of a transformative new chapter. DoorDash and Deliveroo are like-minded organisations with a shared strategic vision and aligned values. Together, we will be even better positioned to serve consumers, merchants, riders and local communities. The Enlarged Group will have the scale to invest in product, technology and the overall consumer value proposition.

“I want to thank all of our incredibly skilled people, dedicated riders and merchants and our loyal consumers for helping us to build the successful business we have today. I hope they share our excitement about what the future holds. I know that DoorDash will be a great long-term partner for our business.”

Claudia Arney, Chair of Deliveroo, said:

“Following careful consideration, the Deliveroo Independent Committee has unanimously decided to recommend this offer, considering it to be in the interests of all our shareholders and wider stakeholders.

“Deliveroo changed the face of food delivery in the UK and around the world. Thanks to Will and the dedication and innovation of the team, consumers have new food experiences, merchants new opportunities for growth and riders a new type of work. I’m immensely proud to have worked alongside the team and thank them for their hard work.

“Looking ahead, this offer will enable Deliveroo to build on its significant strategic and operational progress, to strengthen its competitive advantage, to invest further in innovation and further enhance our proposition to stakeholders. We are pleased that DoorDash is excited to invest into the business and team and shares our commitments to supporting the interests of riders, merchants and consumers.

“Both companies are highly complementary, whether in their geographic footprints or their missions, and I am confident that being part of the Enlarged Group will accelerate the realisation of Deliveroo’s full potential.”

Compelling strategic opportunity

The combination with Deliveroo will strengthen DoorDash’s position as a leading global platform in local commerce, enabling the combined entity to better serve businesses, consumers and couriers

DoorDash is a leading global technology company that connects local businesses to their communities and consumers. It operates in over 30 countries, partners with over 500,000 local businesses on its marketplaces, serves over 42 million monthly active users, and creates uniquely flexible earnings opportunities for millions of people annually.

DoorDash has consistently improved its offering for local businesses, consumers and couriers. Its strong execution has allowed it to build a leadership position in the United States. DoorDash’s execution and product focus has helped drive step-change growth in European geographies. DoorDash takes a multi-decade view to its growth strategy and plans to continue investing in the opportunity to power local commerce globally.

Deliveroo has built one of the leading local commerce platforms across its key geographies. Deliveroo has built its business through relentless daily improvement of its highly-compelling consumer value proposition. By partnering with approximately 176,000 local businesses, innovating in new categories such as grocery and retail, in addition to its core restaurant proposition and investing in operational excellence, Deliveroo provides a leading selection and high-quality experience for its approximately 7 million monthly active consumers.

DoorDash and Deliveroo have complementary geographic operations and the Enlarged Group will have a global presence in over 40 countries, serving approximately 50 million monthly active users. In 2024, the two companies together generated a total Gross Order Value of approximately $90 billion.

DoorDash and Deliveroo share a strategic vision, complementary geographic footprints, and an obsession to continually improve their offerings for local businesses, consumers and couriers

DoorDash and Deliveroo are driven by a common mission to empower local commerce, offer a differentiated consumer experience, and build multi-category platforms that serve local economies across the globe.

DoorDash and Deliveroo operate in complementary geographic regions; Deliveroo operates in nine countries, all of which are new for DoorDash. Bringing together both companies’ existing footprints will enable the Enlarged Group to operate in countries with a combined population exceeding 1 billion people. Deliveroo has been particularly successful operating in cities and large urban centres, while DoorDash has demonstrated success across urban, suburban and rural areas.

DoorDash and Deliveroo are both deeply committed to continuously improving the consumer experience. Deliveroo’s focus on improving its consumer value proposition closely aligns with DoorDash’s focus on improving the combination of selection, quality and affordability provided to consumers.

Similarly, DoorDash and Deliveroo are aligned in their dedication to serving merchants across multiple categories in local commerce, enabling local businesses to connect with consumers in their communities, solving mission-critical challenges such as consumer acquisition and demand generation and an exceptional logistics experience. These shared principles drive more orders and more revenue for merchants, resulting in greater earnings opportunities for couriers. DoorDash and Deliveroo both have a strong record of protecting and strengthening independent work, including by combining attractive flexible work with greater security for couriers.

This shared vision provides a strong foundation upon which the Enlarged Group intends to build further improvements in consumer retention, order frequency and the consumer experience overall.

DoorDash’s best-in-class capabilities applied to Deliveroo’s attractive geographies and growth initiatives can create significant value for Deliveroo’s broader stakeholders

DoorDash has a proven operating playbook and best-in-class product suite, which it has successfully applied to Wolt’s operations to accelerate product innovation and resulting business performance. Similarly, DoorDash is confident it can build on Deliveroo’s existing strengths to create leading experiences for consumers, local businesses, and couriers in each of the countries in which Deliveroo operates.

DoorDash is excited to invest in growing local commerce globally, including investing in Deliveroo’s business in the UK and other Deliveroo geographies and to continue to drive growth.

Opportunity to allocate resources more effectively to strengthen competitive advantage

The Enlarged Group’s expanded geographic footprint, enhanced local and regional institutional knowledge and stronger operational capabilities will help strengthen Deliveroo’s positioning in its key geographies in which DoorDash does not operate. Combining Deliveroo’s local leadership and teams with DoorDash’s global operating experience and substantial financial and talent capital, positions the Enlarged Group to operate more efficiently and continue to execute its strategy. Deliveroo operates on a consistent technology and management structure across its countries, allowing the Enlarged Group to swiftly implement best practices and drive operational efficiencies. DoorDash has consistently used its scale and operating discipline to reinvest in innovation, affordability for consumers, services for merchants, and growth for local communities, and will bring the same approach to the Enlarged Group.

Information on Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by Will Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 176,000 best-loved restaurants, grocers and retail partners, as well as over 130,000 riders with a goal to provide the best on-demand delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo served approximately 7 million monthly active consumers in 2024.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 9 countries: Belgium, France, Italy, Ireland, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2024, Deliveroo generated £7.1 billion GTV (+8% vs 2023 in constant currency), revenue of approximately £2.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately £140 million. Free cash flow (including Hong Kong) was £85.5 million (vs £(38.4) million in 2023).

As at 24 April 2025, being the last Business Day prior to the commencement of the Offer Period, Deliveroo’s market capitalisation was £2.2 billion. Deliveroo’s shares are publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol ROO.

Information on DoorDash

DoorDash is a local commerce platform that connects consumers to the best of their neighbourhoods, helps local businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Founded in 2013 and now in over 30 countries around the world, DoorDash is a global platform dedicated to keeping commerce thriving in the communities where it operates.

Since its launch in 2013, DoorDash has expanded organically and inorganically to serve over 42 million monthly active users in over 30 countries, including over 22 million DashPass and Wolt+ members.

DoorDash’s shares are publicly listed on NASDAQ under the symbol DASH. As at 2 May 2025, being the last practicable date before the date of this press release, its market capitalisation was $93.1 billion. For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2024, DoorDash reported revenue of approximately $10.7 billion.