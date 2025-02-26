DoorDash Announces Four New Partnerships with Beloved Local Grocers Across the U.S.

DoorDash is excited to welcome multiple new grocers that consumers know and love to the DoorDash Marketplace. Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets, Festival Foods, Marc’s, and Woodman’s Food Markets are now live on DoorDash. Consumers can enjoy on-demand delivery of their groceries and household staples from these new partners, right to their doorsteps.

Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets : A family-owned business specializing in international, traditional, healthy, and organic food with ten locations in the Chicagoland area.

Festival Foods : With forty-two locations in Wisconsin, Festival Foods is a family- and employee-owned grocer that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and providing guests with exceptional service and value.

Marc's : A locally-owned and operated discount retailer with 60+ locations throughout Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Youngstown, and Columbus. Marc's provides high-quality groceries, fresh produce, fresh meats, frozen and dairy, household essentials, local favorites, wellness products, and much more at discount prices.

Woodman's Food Markets: An employee-owned grocery chain with nineteen locations across Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Woodman's Food Markets offers everything from fresh produce and meats to bakery goods and household essentials.

The new partners announced today offer consumers across three states increased access to their favorite local grocers, connecting shoppers with the best of the neighborhood. Whether it’s purchasing specialty ingredients for a dinner party or stocking up on pantry essentials for the family, DoorDash is the one-stop shop for consumers’ daily needs. The selection from these new merchants adds to the over 500,000+ products available from regional grocers on the DoorDash Marketplace.

With more than 99% of DoorDash’s monthly consumers in the U.S. having access to a non-restaurant retailer on the DoorDash Marketplace, DoorDash continues to bolster its offerings in the Grocery vertical. In 2024, many of consumers’ favorite grocers joined the platform, including all Ahold Delhaize USA banners, Haggen, H Mart, La Michoacana, Rouses Markets, Save A Lot, Vallarta Supermarkets, all Wakefern Food Corp. banners, Wegmans, Fresh Encounter banners, and Stew Leonard’s.

The new partners announced today will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.*

The new partners announced today will be available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.*