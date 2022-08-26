DoorDash is ending its Delivery Partnership With Walmart

DoorDash is ending its partnership with Walmart after more than four years of delivering the retail giant’s products to customers. The news was first reported by Business Insider. Sources familiar with the matter told Insider that DoorDash decided to end its partnership with Walmart because it was no longer mutually beneficial and because the delivery company wanted to focus on “its long-term customer relationships.”

“We’d like to thank Walmart for their partnership and are looking forward to continuing to build and provide support for merchants in the years ahead with our leading Marketplace and Platform offerings,” a spokesperson from DoorDash told TechCrunch in an email.

DoorDash is said to have sent Walmart a 30-day notice and a letter earlier this month to end their partnership. The termination will go into effect in September.

