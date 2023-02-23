DoorDash Partners with ALDI to Expand On-Demand Grocery Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO – DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the local commerce platform, and ALDI, the grocery price leader for six years running*, today announced a new partnership to bring on-demand grocery delivery to nearly all ALDI locations across 38 states. With the addition of ALDI, one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, more than 98% of DoorDash’s monthly consumers in the U.S. have access to a non-restaurant store on DoorDash.**

“By partnering with DoorDash, we can conveniently bring our award-winning, fresh and affordable groceries to even more of our customers’ doors with the click of a button,” said Scott Patton, Vice President of National Buying at ALDI. “Whether shopping for a weekly grocery haul or in need of a few extra ingredients for tonight’s dinner, our customers now have another way to shop ALDI for all their grocery needs.”

Through this partnership, consumers can conveniently shop for all of their groceries including fresh produce, meat, seafood, dairy, bread, household essentials, and even the highly sought-after ALDI Finds, all at the low prices they count on from ALDI. Grocery orders can be placed on-demand from local ALDI stores via the DoorDash marketplace app or website. As consumers face rising prices on groceries and home essentials, DoorDash continues its commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience focused on selection and value.

“Since launching grocery in 2020, ALDI has been one of our consumers’ most highly requested grocers. We’re thrilled to welcome the beloved ALDI brand to DoorDash,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash. “Our partnership with ALDI provides customers access to the retailer’s affordable staples and cult favorites with the speed and reliability of DoorDash. Additionally, consumers can consolidate all their shopping needs from fresh foods to household essentials on DoorDash as their one-stop shop.”

All participating ALDI stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from ALDI.

DoorDash launched on-demand grocery delivery in 2020. Since then, DoorDash continues to empower grocers with the tools and technology they need to reach new and loyal customers wherever and however they choose to shop. Today, DoorDash has more than 100,000 non-restaurant stores across its Marketplace and Drive platforms across North America.***

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price. ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for six years running.* Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning.**** Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

* According to the dunnhumby® ©2023 Retailer Preference Index.

** As of February 2023

*** As of Q4 2022

**** As of February 2022, based on a survey of everyday nationally-distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products (excluding produce).