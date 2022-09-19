DoorDash Partners with The Raley’s Companies for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

New partnership offers same-day grocery delivery from Raley’s and Bashas’ locations

Today, we are excited to announce a partnership with The Raley’s Companies, which includes stores within the Raley’s division and Bashas’ division, to offer on-demand grocery delivery from 213 locations across multiple cities.

Consumers can order groceries on-demand from more than 117 Raley’s stores across Northern California and Nevada and over 96 Bashas’ stores throughout Arizona. This partnership offers consumers an affordable, reliable and convenient way to stock up on their grocery needs and home essentials. Grocery orders can be placed on-demand from local Raley’s and Bashas’ stores via the DoorDash marketplace app or website. Consumers can now use DoorDash at Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods stores.

This partnership signifies DoorDash’s continuing commitment to providing consumers with an unparalleled experience focused on selection, value, and convenience. As consumers’ expectations for convenience rise, DoorDash empowers grocers with the tools and technology to reach new and loyal customers where they’re at.

All participating Raley’s and Bashas’ stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from Raley’s and Bashas’.

About The Raley’s Companies

The Raley’s Companies is a private, family-owned and purpose-driven retail company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Since our founding in 1935, our store operations have grown to include more than 235 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, The Raley’s Companies bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE. Built on a higher purpose, the organization and our over 21,000 employees are committed to quality offerings, exceptional service and doing right by our team members, communities and planet.