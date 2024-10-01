DoorDash Releases New Research That Demonstrates How Delivery Breaks Down Barriers and Helps SNAP Consumers Access Groceries

Adds SNAP/EBT Payment Capabilities to New Merchants Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash announced the release of an independent survey of SNAP consumers titled How Online Grocery Delivery with SNAP Broadens Food Access Across the U.S., which demonstrates that grocery delivery increases access to nutritious food, saves valuable time, and makes it easier for consumers to purchase affordable meals. DoorDash also announced SNAP/EBT availability with new merchants nationwide accepting SNAP/EBT on the DoorDash platform. Since launching SNAP on the DoorDash platform just one year ago, more than 1.8 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to DoorDash.

Accessibility and Time Savings

A full 78% of surveyed SNAP recipients say they prefer to use their benefits for grocery delivery rather than using them in-store.

Consumers use grocery delivery because they have difficulty accessing transportation to the store (45%), busy work schedules (40%), or caregiving responsibilities (34%) that make it hard to shop in-store.

Without delivery, one in eight SNAP recipients surveyed would skip making some of their grocery purchases entirely.

93% of consumers say online grocery shopping helps them get back time for other activities.

“I do not drive because of my disability and public transportation in my city is challenging. I also got sick recently and my normal trip to the grocery store that often takes a lot of coordination, energy, and time got delayed,” said one consumer. “So, knowing that DoorDash offers [the] use of SNAP benefits helped me tremendously to get food when I had many things running low, in particular healthy, fresh food, i.e. fruits and vegetables. This made my life a lot easier!”

Increased Comfort and Affordability

SNAP recipients also reported that grocery delivery reduced stigma and made accessing affordable fruits and vegetables easier.

Almost two-thirds of consumers surveyed (61%) say they feel self-conscious about using SNAP benefits in-store, of whom 81% say that grocery delivery helps them feel less self-conscious.

74% of consumers say that online shopping helps them buy more fruits and vegetables without spending more on groceries overall.

To help broaden access to groceries for consumers, DoorDash is proud to announce the expansion of our SNAP/EBT payment capabilities for on-demand delivery from Cub, DashMart, Food Maxx, Giant Eagle, Jerry’s County Market, Jerry’s Foods, Lucky California, Market District, Morton Williams, Save Mart, Sheetz, and Shoppers. These merchants join several other grocers and convenience stores that offer SNAP/EBT payment capabilities on DoorDash, including Albertsons, ALDI, Safeway, and Walgreens. DoorDash now has more than 15,000 stores available for on-demand delivery with SNAP/EBT payments on the platform.

“Ending hunger takes us all doing our part. By adding more ways for people who use SNAP to access the groceries they need, DoorDash is breaking down barriers for thousands of people daily. DoorDash’s research confirms what we’ve always known: that solutions like delivery reduce hunger, grow access, and eliminate stigma,” said Eric Mitchell, President, Alliance to End Hunger. “We’re proud to partner with DoorDash as they continue to broaden food access.”

