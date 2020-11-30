dunnhumby Names Grant Steadman as President of North America

CHICAGO- dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, announced today the appointment of Grant Steadman to President of North America. In his new leadership position, Steadman will focus on growing and expanding partnerships with retailers and brands throughout the region and will report directly to Marc Fischli, Chief Client Officer of dunnhumby. Steadman takes over the role from Jose Gomes, who leaves dunnhumby to join Google Cloud as Managing Director of U.S. Retail Industry Sales.

“We are thrilled that Grant, a key member of my team for the last ten years, is the new President of North America,” said Fischli. “For the last three years he has helped develop and lead partnerships with key retailers and their CPG suppliers in North America and is the right leader to continue delivering on the strong momentum and growth. He is the consummate business development leader, a great and empathetic people leader, and his work with our many clients and partners around the globe has been brilliant.”

Steadman has held a number of leadership roles since joining dunnhumby, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Head of Client Services for North America since 2017. In 2011, he was President and CEO of dunnhumby Norway, where he founded dunnhumby’s joint venture company with Coop Norge, the second largest retail group in the region. During his tenure, Coop Norge grew their share of the retail market by 10%. Steadman originally joined dunnhumby in 2007 and ran the Consumer Markets division across 16 countries from the global headquarters in London.

“I am thrilled to take the helm as President of North America for dunnhumby,” said Steadman. “I know firsthand how fantastic this team is and the great trajectory we are already on, but I also believe there are new opportunities for us to grow and evolve. I’m looking forward to leading our North America team in delivering on these opportunities and helping our clients win.”

dunnhumby North America has experienced phenomenal growth over the past three years, by helping clients improve retailer-supplier collaboration and co-creating retail media businesses to deliver Customer First experiences for sustainable growth. Current partners include Meijer, Raley’s, Metro, Spartan Nash, Casey’s General Stores, Southeastern Grocers and Ahold Delhaize.

“North America is one of the key pillars for dunnhumby’s global growth strategy, and with Grant’s background and strong leadership skills he is the ideal choice to lead the region,” said Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO of dunnhumby. “I know Grant will be laser-focused on delivering great value and impactful results for our retail and CPG clients, as well as providing guidance and growth opportunities for the North America team.”

