East Baltimore COVID-19 Food Access Initiative Includes Partnership Between Johns Hopkins University, Saval Foodservice, Hungry Harvest, and 16 Additional Organizations

Johns Hopkins University has launched the East Baltimore COVID-19 Food Access Initiative, a partnership between JHU, Saval Foodservice, Hungry Harvest, and 16 faith-based and community organizations to provide emergency food assistance to families impacted by COVID-19.

“In this moment of profound challenge, far too many of the burdens of COVID-19 are being borne by the most vulnerable members of our communities,” says Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels. “Working with BUILD and other faith and community groups to ensure our neighbors have the sustenance they need reflects our university’s mission and our deeply held belief that we are all in this together.”

