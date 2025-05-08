Eataly’s First 3 U.S. Travel Locations Set for New York’s JFK Airport

The Italian marketplace and high-end retail concept, Eataly—which now has 13 North American locations and over 50 stores worldwide—will open three units at John F. Kennedy International Airport this year, its first in a U.S. travel location.

Landing at terminals 4, 5, and 8, the retail spaces will be operated by HMSHost, part of the world’s biggest airport retailer Avolta, which has expanded its JFK footprint with contract wins at T5 (more on that below), awarded by concessions developer Fraport USA. Fraport was appointed by JetBlue, the primary airline tenant at the terminal.

Eataly—majority owned (with a stake of 52%) by the well diversified European investment company Investindustrial—has plans for tailored spaces adapted to each terminal, in the same way that its three New York City locations in downtown, Flatiron and Soho have their own distinct look and feel.

