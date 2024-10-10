Eater Boston: Barbara Lynch is Closing All of Her Remaining Restaurants

The chef’s ambitious, tumultuous era in Boston’s dining scene has come to an end

Boston’s Barbara Lynch era is officially coming to an end. Lynch’s chief operating officer Lorraine Tomlinson-Hall confirmed with Eater today that Lynch is shutting down all of her remaining restaurants after other local outlets reported the sole closure of the Rudder in Gloucester: The Rudder is shutting down, but so is Lynch’s flagship spot in Beacon Hill, No. 9 Park, and B&G Oysters in the South End. The Rudder is closed effective immediately, No. 9 Park will close at the end of the year, and B&G’s exact closing date has not yet been finalized.

“I am very proud of what I have achieved over three decades, creating these much-loved entities where so many of you chose to celebrate your special occasions,” Lynch said in a statement on the closures. “The harsh realities of the global pandemic and the many difficulties faced calls for significant investment, which neither myself nor my fellow shareholders are positioned to do.”

