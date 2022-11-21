Eco-Products Launches New Line of Compostable Straws Made from Plant-Based Plastic

BOULDER, Colo. — Eco-Products® announced a new line of compostable straws made from plant-based plastic and as durable as conventional straws.

Made from polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), a plant-based plastic derived from canola oil, the straws are BPI-certified compostable and meet ASTM D6400 and ASTM D6691 standards for compostability.

“With demand rising for more sustainable choices, we are committed to offering the best in compostable products,” said Nicole Tariku, Director of Product Development for Eco-Products. “These innovative straws are heat resistant and durable like conventionally made straws, while still offering flexible composting options.”

Because the straws are made with plant-based PHA, their organic nature allows them to act as a food source to the bacteria that aid in decomposition. These PHA straws are able to biodegrade in a commercial compost facility or a home compost pile.

The new straws are offered in a variety of lengths from 5.5 to 10.25 inches and are available in individually wrapped or unwrapped options. The wrapped version is clearly marked as compostable so guests and staff know to properly dispose of it in a compost bin.

Like many Eco-Products offerings, the straws have been certified as compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), a science-driven organization that provides certification for materials and products that biodegrade in commercial composting environments.

For those who prefer to go “strawless,” Eco-Products offers a compostable lid that makes it easy to sip from a cup without a straw.

Designed to prevent spills and “splashback,” Eco-Products’ Cold Cup Sip Lids come in different sizes to fit a variety of cups. Made from 100 percent renewable resources, all are BPI certified compostable and meet ASTM standards for compostability.

“Businesses are increasingly looking for compostable products that perform as well as those made from conventional plastic,” Tariku said. “The addition of these straws gives our customers even more choices in our ever-growing compostable product bundle, which is now over 400 items.”

Visit www.ecoproducts.com to learn more.

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Learn more at www.ecoproducts.com.