Ecolab Uses Consumer Research to Launch New Science-Based Solution to Address COVID-19 and Strengthen Confidence as Hotels and Restaurants Reopen



ST. PAUL, Minn.- Recent research conducted by Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, food safety and infection prevention solutions and services, shows that consumers feel safer when hotels and restaurants raise their cleaning protocols to include hospital-grade disinfectants and third-party audits. Hotel guests said they feel “extremely safe” knowing a hotel room is cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants compared to leading consumer brands1. In addition, 66% of foodservice customers said they feel “extremely” or “very safe” knowing a restaurant is cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants1.

The research also found that consumers feel safer knowing cleaning and disinfecting practices in a hotel or restaurant are verified by an external, independent auditor* with cleaning expertise – particularly one with expertise cleaning and disinfecting hospitals1.

In response to this research, the new Ecolab Science Certified™ program was developed to support consumer confidence as people return to hotels and restaurants. This comprehensive solution includes hospital-grade disinfectants that are approved by the applicable regulatory authorities for use during the COVID-19 pandemic and a rigorous training program and auditing process.It leverages insights from Ecolab’s 1,200 scientists, engineers and technical specialists, the company’s 50 years of experience supporting hospitals, and its partnerships with the world’s largest hospitality and foodservice brands.

“Through our research, we know consumers are looking for ways to feel confident as they make decisions on where to stay and dine in this new environment,” said Douglas M. Baker, Jr., Ecolab chairman and CEO. “The Ecolab Science Certified program is our answer to help our customers meet the public’s heightened expectations for cleaner, safer consumer locations.”

The Ecolab Science Certified program combines advanced chemistry with new public health training and audit verification to deliver a high standard of cleanliness that earns the Ecolab Science Certified seal. The seal, available only after meeting rigorous program criteria, signifies the participation of a hotel, restaurant, food retail store or other hospitality business in the program and their commitment to providing a cleaner, safer environment for their workers and guests.

“With expertise in industries ranging from hospitality and foodservice to healthcare and life sciences, Ecolab scientists have been dedicated to keeping people safe by developing solutions that help prevent the spread of pathogens and infections – including emerging pathogens like COVID-19,” said Dr. Andy Cooper, senior vice president of Research, Development and Engineering for Ecolab’s Global Institutional and Specialty groups. “The Ecolab Science Certified Program combines our work in the lab with our experienced on-site sales and service force to ensure a seamless implementation that consumers can see.”

The Ecolab Science Certified program leverages Ecolab’s unique combination of science-based solutions and insights from a global team of scientists with verification by highly trained EcoSure field specialists focused exclusively on public health and food safety. The program promotes four key elements that help ensure rigor and support consumer confidence:

Create clean through hospital-grade disinfecting products, food-contact sanitizers, cleaning products, solutions that address the most common sources of infection transmission, and elevated hygiene standards and protocols informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines

Check clean through periodic on-demand training, auditing and verification that procedures have been followed

See clean in action through front-of-house products, procedures and signage

Believe clean through a visible sign of assurance with the Ecolab Science Certified seal

Ecolab’s solutions are backed by ongoing consultation and service at nearly 3 million locations around the world performed by Ecolab’s 25,000 field associates – the industry’s largest and best trained direct sales-and-service force. The team supports clean kitchens serving 58 billion restaurant meals annually and helps customers delight guests with more than 1 billion clean hotel rooms each year.

The Ecolab Science Certified program will launch initially in North America. For more information about the program and the Science Certified seal, please visit www.sciencecertified.com.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

1 Ecolab proprietary consumer research conducted May 2020.

* Versus on-site hotel/restaurant managers or the company that owns the hotel/restaurant.

