Ecommerce Clicks at Big Y

SPRINGFIELD, MA – In an effort to provide one more option for customers to shop for their groceries, Big Y has launched their newest ecommerce platform, myPicks online ordering. myPicks is an innovative online shopping experience that provides an easy, contactless way for Big Y customers to get their food by clicking through their order online for curbside pickup. In partnership with a state-of-the art software provider, Big Y now has the technology in place to manage the nuances and complexity of both food safety and quality for their online shopping service.

According to Big Y Chief Operating Officer, Michael P. D’Amour, “We are constantly searching for ways to improve the shopping experience for our customers. They’ve taught us the importance of having our own ecommerce option this past year, as demand soared due to the coronavirus pandemic. We are excited to launch our new online shopping service for those customers interested in ecommerce. We look forward to expanding our digital capabilities in the future as we roll out to other locations throughout our marketing area.”

Plans for the physical order assembly area in Chicopee, MA began in late 2019 and construction was completed last fall. This automated micro-fulfillment center houses 20,000 of the most popular items sold at Big Y. Having this 12,000 square foot center adjacent to their World Class Market allows for a relevant selection of all fresh foods to supplement the automated portion of each order. Big Y’s trained ecommerce shoppers combined with years of supermarket experience for selecting the best and highest quality fresh foods for myPicks.

Big Y has been testing their new service over the past several weeks. Once fully operational, they will be able to provide online orders for over 7,000 customers a week from this Chicopee location. By the end of the year, customers will also be able to pick up their online orders via temperature-controlled totes in secure lockers at the following additional Big Y locations in Massachusetts: Cooley St. Springfield, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Ludlow, South Hadley, Westfield, Westfield Shops, West Springfield and Wilbraham.

Big Y’s myPicks online ordering service carries no additional fees for orders of $40 or more. It is another way for customers to shop for groceries with the ease of choosing when and how they want to shop. Additionally, Big Y customers can continue to enjoy the sights and smells of an in-store shopping experience or can visit bigy.com for alternative at home delivery options.