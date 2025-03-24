EFI Highlights Companies That Champion Worker Well-being During Farmworker Awareness Week

WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative, the workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers and retailers, celebrates Farmworker Awareness Week (March 25-31) by recognizing companies that are raising the bar for worker well-being. These employers provide inspiration and evidence that ethical labor practices drive successful outcomes for workers, businesses and consumers alike.

“Farmworker Awareness Week gives us an opportunity to shine a light on the skilled workers who are the engine of the agricultural industry, along with some of the unique ways companies are caring for them,” said LeAnne Ruzzamenti, director of marketing and communications for EFI.

For example, Naturipe Farms and its growers have taken steps by offering mobile dental clinics, providing internet access, building schools and parks for local farmworker communities and rebuilding homes in earthquake-ravaged areas. The company has been a leader in the Ethical Charter Implementation Program (ECIP) through its ongoing commitment to strengthen management systems aligned with the Ethical Charter on Responsible Labor Practices.

“At Naturipe, we’ve made a commitment to ‘Cultivate with Care,’ operating our business in a way that minimizes environmental impact and simultaneously supports our local and global communities,” said Donna Lynn Browne, senior director of food safety and social responsibility for Naturipe Farms. “We are committed to improving the quality of life and community where we grow our berries, with a focus on children and education. Developing communities and our employees is the best investment we can make.”

Clif Bar & Company has long been recognized for its commitment to its workers. The company reports it works to “sustain its people” by offering workers extensive wellness benefits and programs to address their physical and mental well-being. This commitment is evident in its guarantee of a living wage for about 800 factory workers in Idaho and Indiana, as well as its employee stock ownership plan. Employees report this commitment fosters a culture in which they feel valued and appreciated.

NatureSweet is transforming the agriculture sector by prioritizing the well-being of farmworkers, ensuring they receive a living wage, year-round employment and opportunities for professional growth. Through comprehensive development programs focused on continuous education, leadership skills and job security, the company underscores its commitment to worker advancement and social responsibility.

NatureSweet fosters a strong connection between consumers and its associates by featuring worker portraits and QR codes on product packaging that lead to stories and videos about the associate’s role at the company. This program helps reinforce the value the company places in its workforce and demonstrates its core values of respect, dignity and empowerment.

“We deeply value each individual, and the principle of reaping what you sow is at the heart of our culture,” says Rodolfo Spielmann, president and CEO of NatureSweet. “This belief inspires our team members to not only grow within our company but to transform their lives, thrive and achieve lasting success.”

Understanding the many challenges farmworkers face, Homegrown Companies offers on-site emotional and mental health support through its innovative chaplain program. Workers and their families receive confidential care and counseling, and many offer heartfelt testimonials about the program’s positive impact. Eva Tellez, pack line lead at Peterson Family Fruit, which grows and packs for Homegrown Companies, shared how much this support meant to her. “Every week they come onsite and offer to pray with us and listen to us. When my family was going through some hard things, this was really helpful to me.”

During Farmworker Awareness Week and throughout the year, EFI encourages consumers to support companies that prioritize ethical labor practices, and it invites businesses to elevate their employee well-being and engagement programs. “Every stakeholder in the food system has a role to play in improving working conditions,” added Ruzzamenti. “Businesses must invest in their workforce as well as follow that commitment deeper into their supply chains, as a fundamental aspect of their long-term success.”

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a capacity-building and certification nonprofit that works to improve the lives of farmworkers and drive business performance by integrating worker engagement throughout the supply chain. As a multistakeholder organization, EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to create assessment, training and organizational development programs that support continuous improvement and address the industry’s most pressing challenges. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.