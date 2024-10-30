El Pollo Loco Unveils Iconic New Restaurant Design and Eyes Significant Expansion as the Brand Approaches 50th Anniversary

Innovation, Efficiency, and Growth are at the Forefront of the Brand’s Evolution

COSTA MESA, Calif. — El Pollo Loco , the nation’s premier fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, unveiled their new Iconic restaurant prototype showcasing an enduring, yet modern and efficient design. As the brand approaches its 50th anniversary next year, they look to create a modern legacy of curated experiences, inspired by place and punctuated by new menu innovation.

While the new restaurant prototype includes existing brand elements – such as the fire stack gradient, logo, and font – that fans have come to know and love, these elements now reflect an updated color palette, footprint, and use of materials. Specifics include interior and furniture upgrades to create a bright and airy space; LED lighting; and energy-efficient hoods and HVAC.

The new restaurant design comes on the heels of hiring Tim Welsh as Chief Development Officer earlier this year. Welsh, a registered architect, joins El Pollo Loco with over 25 years of experience in restaurant and retail design. Prior to joining El Pollo Loco, Welsh was Senior Vice President of Design and Construction for TriMark, an industry leader in food service design and commercial kitchen construction. Before his time at TriMark, Welsh was the Chief Development Officer of Crunch Fitness and QDOBA® Mexican Eats. His extensive experience also includes leadership roles at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Sweetgreen, and Walgreens. Throughout his career, Welsh has led growth strategies, franchise sales, prototype development, remodel programs, and facilities maintenance.

Currently operating 495 restaurants across seven U.S. states, El Pollo Loco plans to open its 500th location by the end of 2024. The brand is also eyeing previously untapped markets such as Boise, El Paso, Kansas City, and Seattle-Tacoma for growth in 2025.

El Pollo Loco is committed and passionate about nurturing strong relationships, targeting new partners, and leveraging incentives to excite new and existing franchisees. As it continues to serve delicious fire-grilled chicken and better-for-you menu offerings across the nation, the brand remains committed to delivering exceptional, flavor-packed experiences to every customer. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from El Pollo Loco as it looks to expand its presence nationally.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order, visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

