Empire Becomes Co-Owner of Scene+; Unveils Refreshed Loyalty Strategy

STELLARTON, NS – Empire Company Limited (“Empire” or the “Company”) (TSX: EMP.A) today unveiled a new loyalty strategy to thrill, reward and connect with customers through Scene+, one of Canada’s leading loyalty rewards programs. Along with Scotiabank and Cineplex, Empire is now a co-owner of Scene+. Together, these iconic Canadian customer-focused brands will transform the Scene+ program into a preeminent loyalty program in Canada.

The Scene+ rollout in Empire stores will begin in Atlantic Canada in August 2022, and then continue across the country, culminating in early 2023.

Today, Scene+ boasts over 10 million members and offers a superb assortment of opportunities to earn and redeem points across a broad spectrum of partners. Members can earn points through banking with Scotiabank; escaping to Cineplex Theatres and entertainment venues; visiting more than 700 Recipe restaurants across Canada, including Swiss Chalet, Harveys and Montana’s; and enjoying extraordinary experiences like trip planning with Expedia. Redemption partners also include retailers like Apple and Best Buy.

Evolving our loyalty offering is one of the final building blocks of our transformation strategy at Empire,” said Michael Medline, President & CEO. “This is such an important milestone in our loyalty and customer experience journey. Scene+ is a great example of the game-changing moves we can now make because of the strong foundation we’ve put in place at Empire. Coupling Scene+ with the investments we’ve made in technology, data and personalization will push the customer experience in our stores to new heights. Scene+ is on an exciting evolution to become a world-class loyalty program in Canada. We’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers significant opportunities to be rewarded when, how and where they want.”

“Scene+ members and extensive customer research tell us that grocery is such an important piece of any loyalty offer. We are thrilled to welcome Empire as a new co-owner of Scene+. Together, we will offer Canadians an innovative loyalty offering powered by some of Canada’s strongest and most beloved brands,” said Tracey Pearce, President, Scene+. “Scene+ intends to add select high-profile consumer and retail brands to the program to make the offers, collection opportunities and overall Scene+ member experience even more exciting for Canadians.”

Empire will gradually roll out Scene+ across its banners including Sobeys, Safeway, Foodland, IGA, FreshCo, Chalo! FreshCo, Voilà by Sobeys/Safeway/IGA, Needs, Thrifty Foods, Les Marchés Tradition, Rachelle Bery and Lawtons Drugs, as well as its liquor stores in Western Canada.

As Empire gradually transitions from AIR MILES to Scene+, AIR MILES collectors will continue to earn and redeem in Empire stores until the new Scene+ program is available in that region. Empire is committed to continuing to deliver great value and promotion opportunities to customers through the AIR MILES program as part of the transition.

Scene+ is anticipated to be incremental to sales and earnings in Empire’s first year operating the program.

For more information about the Scene+ program, visit: Scene+ Loyalty Program.

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire’s key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $28.9 billion in annual sales and $16.4 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 134,000 people.

ABOUT SCENE+

Scene+TM is Canada’s favourite lifestyle loyalty program that gives members something new to look forward to. Scene+ offers members rewards their way – allowing them to earn and redeem Scene+ points for entertainment, travel, shopping, dining, and banking. Members can also accelerate their earning power with seven Scotiabank credit and debit cards. Scene+ is the national loyalty partner of the NBA® in Canada.