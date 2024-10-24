Empire Company Limited Expands E-Commerce Home Delivery Options Through New Partnerships With Instacart and Uber Eats 

STELLARTON, NS – Empire Company Limited (“Empire” or the “Company”) (TSX: EMP.A) today announced partnerships with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) and Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER), providing customers with new ways to shop its stores online. These new partnerships complement Voilà, Empire’s existing online grocery home delivery service. Instacart and Uber Eats users will now see Empire banner stores on their apps in Ontario, with rollout across Canada to follow.

By making its banners available on the additional channels of Instacart and Uber Eats, Empire is responding to evolving market dynamics and customer demands, particularly in the immediacy segment of e-commerce. Customers in Ontario will now have more ways to enjoy product offerings from Empire’s banners using Instacart and Uber Eats. And, for the first time, FreshCo customers in the province can have their favourite products delivered right to their door.

“We are excited to be expanding our e-commerce offering and continuing to grow the market. Through these new partnerships with Instacart and Uber Eats, Empire has expanded how customers can shop our banners, giving us access to a larger segment of the e-commerce market,” said Doug Nathanson, Chief Development Officer, Empire. “We have proudly offered home delivery service to customers with our world-class Voilà platform since 2020 and now expand our reach to give more customers more choices, faster. That’s a winning recipe.”

Customers simply download their app of choice, select their preferred participating Empire banner store, and fill their baskets with their favourite products.

“At Instacart, we’re always looking for ways to bring more variety and convenience to our customers, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to grow our presence in Canada by welcoming Empire’s iconic grocery store banners to the Instacart App,” said Chris Rogers, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. “As someone who calls Canada home and has been going to these grocery stores for as long as I can remember, I’m excited to provide Empire’s customers with an additional channel of exceptional online grocery experience.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Empire and its banners to the Uber Eats app. Canadians now have more grocery options available to choose from right from the Uber or Uber Eats apps they already have on their phone with the on-demand speed Uber is known for,” said Klaas Knieriem, Head of Grocery and Retail for Uber Eats in Canada. “Uber Eats has grown quickly from a platform to get your favourite meals delivered to a one-stop-shop for anything you need—from pharmacy essentials to groceries to alcohol and everyday household items. We’re continuously expanding the in-app selection by bringing new retailers onto the delivery platform to deliver Canadians their favourite items.”

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire’s key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $31.5 billion in annual sales and $16.9 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 128,000 people.

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.ca. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, we started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.