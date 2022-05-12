Enter the CKitchen Professional Kitchen Equipment Award Contest June 2022

Write about a home-cook-turned-chef and possibly win big prizes in the CKitchen Professional Kitchen Equipment Awards

Do you know a home cook or foodie who took a chance and turned a hobby into a budding career as a professional chef or restaurant owner? Now is your chance to write about the home-cook-turned-chef and possibly win big prizes in the CKitchen Professional Kitchen Equipment Awards being held in June.

The first-place story will win $1,000 in prize money and earn the title of “Best Niche Writer Star”. Second place winner takes home $750, and the third-place story will win $500. All three winners will receive a discount on CKitchen equipment.

CKitchen is looking for food writers, bloggers, and foodservice industry journalists to find a ‘chef hero’ and write a story about their unique journey from being a home cook to a professional in the food industry.

Writers and story protagonists must be 21 years of age or older and be citizens of Canada or the U.S. The protagonist can be a professional chef or cook, own a restaurant or café, with two years of experience in the business, or be a contestant on a cooking show such as MasterChef Canada. However, to quality, the chef/food industry entrepreneur must have previously been a home cook or worked in another profession (i.e. no prior experience in the sector or college).

Submitting writers should publish their story on their own blog or a third-party website and cite CKitchen as well as contact the company by email with their submission.

CKitchen will then choose the six best stories to publish and share on social media and the audience will vote to determine the final winners. Stories will be published from June 1-30, 2022.

Other details/restrictions apply. For further information contact Damon Schrauner at CKitchen at damon.schrauner@ckitchen.com.

This article is published for the Tasty Journey 2022 Food Service Content Competition, organized by CKitchen.