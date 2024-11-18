Equitable Food Initiative Celebrates Gratitude Month

WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative, the workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer groups, is shining a light on National Gratitude Month and the remarkable people within the produce industry who have made a lasting impact on the lives of others.

While mentors in professional careers are often recognized, it’s equally important to celebrate mentors in skilled labor, like farm work, where knowledge and experience are essential to success. Farmworkers bring deep knowledge and expertise to every step of the growing process, demonstrating a level of passion and pride to ensure quality produce and a thriving agricultural industry.

Mentorship elicits a sense of gratitude and inspiration, whether in the field, the greenhouse, the packing house or throughout the food supply chain. EFI has compiled many encouraging examples of mentorship from across the produce industry.

At Stemilt Growers, Crew Boss Andres Aguilar stood out to Luis Cuevas as an inspiring leader with a deep dedication to his team. “Andres learned how to drive tractors, work irrigation systems, and even acquired his Washington state driver’s license to drive his crew to different orchards,” Cuevas recounted. “His strong work ethic continues to make him a hard-working leader who always thinks of ways to progress himself in any job.”

Some mentors may provide a piece of advice or show how to better accomplish a task, but those who continue to learn and share their knowledge present special opportunities for their co-workers. Gabriela Silva expressed her deep gratitude for Jose Luis Segura Suarez at Horticola Cimarron SA de CV.

“Jose Luis taught me the basics that have helped me perform my activities, and today, he is one of the people who continues to teach me and who I can count on for advice. I recognize and applaud his desire to continue learning and preparing to give the best of himself,” Silva explained.

EFI Marketing and Communications Director LeAnne Ruzzamenti expressed the organization’s commitment to sharing these stories of gratitude to emphasize the human element at the heart of the produce industry. “Our industry is strengthened by those who mentor, inspire and work tirelessly to uphold a culture of respect and care. We’re honored to celebrate these connections and to recognize the incredible individuals who make a lasting difference,” she said.

Back in the office, Brianna Shales, marketing director for Stemilt Growers, didn’t hesitate to share her story of an industry leader who inspired gratitude. She reflected on her career journey with deep appreciation for her mentor, Roger Pepperl, who previously led the marketing team at Stemilt.

“He was a produce marketing extraordinaire who taught me a lot about this industry and how to make an impact,” Shales shared, further demonstrating the positive influence people can have on others. “I am so grateful for the time I had with him.”

Valentina Forero, a member of the GoodFarms team, also highlighted the importance of mentorship. “Everyone in the company has been generous with their time and experience so that I can really understand what they’ve built and further build on the positive things they’ve accomplished.”

As EFI continues its mission to foster ethical labor practices and elevate workers within supply chains, it is proud to highlight stories of mentorship and gratitude as a reminder of the powerful human connections that drive the industry forward. These stories exemplify how influential figures within the industry shape individual careers and set a standard of excellence and integrity that is passed along to future generations.

To celebrate National Gratitude Month, everyone is encouraged to find more inspiration on EFI’s social media channels and share their own gratitude stories that recognize the impact of mentorship, hard work and community within the produce supply chain. These values are a cornerstone of EFI’s mission, supporting a future where workers are respected, supported and celebrated across all levels of the fresh produce industry.

For more information about EFI and resources to build a happier, more sustainable workforce, visit equitablefood.org.

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a capacity-building and certification nonprofit that works to improve the lives of farmworkers and drive business performance by integrating worker voice and engagement throughout the supply chain. As a multistakeholder organization, EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to create assessment, training and organizational development programs that support continuous improvement and address the industry’s most pressing problems. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.