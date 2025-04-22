Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) Champions Sustainability Efforts for Earth Day 2025

Empowers the Agricultural Industry with Education for a Sustainable Future

WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative (EFI), the nonprofit capacity-building and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers and retailers, recognizes Earth Day as a call to action for protecting the land and resources that sustain our food systems. With agriculture facing increasing challenges from climate change, soil depletion and labor shortages, EFI is committed to ensuring a sustainable future for all stakeholders through education and industry collaboration.

Sustainability in agriculture goes beyond conservation, it’s about building systems that safeguard both the environment and the people who grow our food. To advance this mission, EFI is offering a suite of educational resources in 2025, including free webinars designed to help industry leaders understand and implement sustainable practices.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools we have for transforming agriculture,” said Madelyn Edlin, EFI’s product marketing manager. “By equipping growers, workers, and buyers with practical knowledge, we can embed sustainability into every level of the supply chain.”

EFI’s series of free, 30-minute webinars is tailored to deepen industry understanding of key sustainability topics. Highlights include:

Social Responsibility as a Key Sustainability Pillar

Explore why a people-first approach is essential for long-term sustainability. This webinar outlines three practical tactics to enhance your company’s social responsibility efforts. Watch on-demand.

In partnership with the Regenerative Organic Alliance, this session connects the dots between soil health, biodiversity and fair labor conditions, revealing how these elements strengthen the resilience of farming systems. Watch on-demand.

Understand why integrated pest management is critical to sustainability and how its inclusion in social responsibility audits supports long-term success. Watch on-demand.

Join EFI and THX! Dreams on May 20 for a live webinar that explores how farmworker well-being is fundamental to a sustainable food system. Register for free.

“Sustainability is not just about protecting the planet—it’s about ensuring that agriculture remains viable for generations to come,” added Edlin. “By helping industry leaders understand the connections between environmental stewardship and worker well-being, we’re building a stronger, more resilient food system.”

EFI invites businesses to take advantage of these educational opportunities and be part of the movement toward a more sustainable agricultural future. Access free recorded webinars, register for upcoming live sessions, and learn more at equitablefood.org/webinars.

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a capacity-building and certification nonprofit that works to improve the lives of farmworkers and drive business performance by integrating worker engagement throughout the supply chain. Committed to multistakeholder participation, EFI works with growers, farmworkers, retailers and experts to create assessment, training and organizational development programs that support continuous improvement and address agriculture’s most pressing challenges.

For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.