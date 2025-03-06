Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) Streamlines Certification Program to Prepare for Growth

WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative, the workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers and retailers, is excited to announce a more streamlined approach for its certification process.

Building on a decade of experience certifying produce farming operations and incorporating valuable input from growers, suppliers, retailers, auditors and other key partners, EFI is evolving its certification program. Market feedback consistently reports that EFI’s core strengths are in workforce engagement and workplace culture change. EFI is responding by streamlining its training and auditing processes. Farming operations seeking certification will therefore audit to EFI’s social and culture of food safety standards, with the option to include the integrated pest management standards.

EFI’s certification program has been recognized for its unique approach of engaging workers at every level of a farming operation and fostering the development of collaborative worker-manager teams on each farm. The program is recognized by major retailers, including Costco Wholesale, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market. Independent third-party evaluations have consistently demonstrated the program’s effectiveness in driving positive cultural change, establishing integrated management systems and improving communication and skill development among workers.

“We recognize the value of EFI’s rigorous certification process, which we believe is largely attributed to the active engagement of workers in all facets of the operation,” said Preston Witt, human rights director for Costco Wholesale. “Streamlining and consolidating the process to what EFI does best is incredibly exciting, especially given the industry’s strong and growing commitment to social responsibility and sustainability.”

“Over the past several years, EFI has made a series of strategic decisions to better align our work to our mission,” explained Peter O’Driscoll, executive director of EFI. “The market has responded positively to our certification’s ability to engage workers and create a culture of continuous improvement, and by focusing on those strengths, we can better serve growers and position the program to grow.”

To drive efficiencies and cost effectiveness in the certification program, EFI is no longer conducting GFSI-recognized technical food safety audits, since many growers already hold certificates from other programs. EFI offers growers more flexibility to train and develop their worker-manager collaborative teams, and to choose the standards they audit against. In recent years, EFI has also introduced a certification program for farm labor contractors and another that satisfies the Regenerative Organic Certified gold-level worker fairness standards, both focused solely on social responsibility and worker engagement.

“It has always been a priority for EFI to minimize redundancy in the auditing process while ensuring that workers understand food safety and uphold responsible labor practices,” said Karla Cook, certification manager for EFI. “We have learned a lot in recent years that has shaped our internal processes for both training and auditing, and we are eager to put those learnings to work for new growers.”

“Ensuring a culture of continuous improvement and worker engagement is EFI’s competitive advantage, and we believe our approach is unique in the industry,” O’Driscoll continued. “I’m excited to see what new opportunities open for EFI as we sharpen our focus on the areas our clients tell us we do best.”

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a capacity-building and certification nonprofit that works to improve the lives of farmworkers and drive business performance by integrating worker engagement throughout the supply chain. As a multistakeholder organization, EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to create assessment, training and organizational development programs that support continuous improvement and address the industry’s most pressing challenges. Its unparalleled certification program sets standards for labor practices, food safety and pest management while engaging workers at all levels on the farm to produce Responsibly Grown, Farmworker Assured® fruits and vegetables. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.