Eurest Fuels Plant-Forward Strategy With The Plant-It Food Co. Partnership   

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Eating good while doing good is the motivation fueling Eurest’s partnership with The Plant-It Food Co. to grow its plant-based protein alternative in the U.S. non-commercial foodservice market. The national business and industry foodservice provider is committed to plant-based innovation and working with companies that share its values providing sustainable food options and investing in local communities.

“We are committed to culinary innovation that is good for people and the planet and prioritize sourcing ingredients and products from companies that align with our Food with Purpose wellness and sustainability goals,” said Eurest VP of Wellness and Sustainability Suzanne Landry. “It’s exciting to introduce better-for-you options to our guests that they may not have tried otherwise, and ultimately, put more plants on the plate.”

Eurest’s culinarians and dietitians led extensive research and development, adapting the innovative plant-based chicken alternative into new and existing recipes to give guests more choice. The Plant-It Food Co. lends versatility to a variety of global and American cuisines, as it can be breaded, crumbled, filleted or grilled.

This latest partnership is an example of Eurest’s focus on driving its plant-forward strategy to positively impact the company’s carbon reduction efforts. Compass Group aligned in 2021 with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals to commit to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in global operations and value chain.

“Partnering with Eurest marks a significant milestone for us as an Irish company striving to make a difference with our delicious plant-based food,” said The Plant-It Food Co. Chief Commercial Officer Eoin Kennedy. “By combining our innovative, healthy products with Eurest’s culinary expertise, we aim to inspire and delight consumers with an elevated plant-based dining experience. Together, we are not just creating food, but supporting movement towards a healthier and more sustainable future, one meal at a time.”

As an added benefit, Eurest and The Plant-It Food Co. will partner to support communities through tree planting and reforestation projects where products are purchased. To date, The Plant-It Food Co. has planted more than 5,000 trees in the U.S., most recently with Eurest and Citizens Bank in Johnston, R.I. Volunteers from the companies planted 30 new trees along the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council Greenway, located near the Citizens campus.

“We know from our research and guest surveying that guests first and foremost are looking for delicious, flavorful food, so it’s a great story that we get to tell them after they already feel good about their meal,” added Landry.

Eurest is launching The Plant-It Food Co.’s plant-based chicken alternative in five markets, including Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia, prior to scaling across its marketplaces nationwide.



ABOUT EUREST

As the premier leader in hospitality, food service, and culinary excellence for the nation’s workforce, Eurest creates workplace dining and retail experiences for many of the country’s biggest brands and top employers across diverse industries, including technology, finance, manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, aviation and more. Eurest is a division of Compass Group, the world’s leading food service and facilities services provider.

ABOUT THE PLANT-IT FOOD CO.

The Plant-It Food Co. is an Irish company creating delicious plant-based foods, with over 60 years of combined expertise in the food industry between its two founders. Our mission is to produce exceptional food that positively impacts both our well-being and the planet. We proudly support tree planting and reforestation projects in the communities where our products are available. At The Plant-It Food Co., we believe in the power of great food to nourish, inspire, and make a difference.