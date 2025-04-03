Eurest Welcomes Actual Veggies as Exclusive Veggie Burger Supplier

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As the leading foodservice provider to America’s top companies and employer, Eurest has entered another partnership with a growing brand innovating for better nutrition and well-being with plant-based products. Eurest has partnered with to exclusively serve the brand’s popular chef-crafted Black Bean Burger across its 1,600+ marketplaces nationwide.

On the heels of with B Corp certified company Purely Elizabeth as preferred granola partner, Eurest continues to transition key menu items with products that have high quality ingredients that contribute to the health and well-being of guests.

This move also follows Eurest’s research into consumer behavior and the motivations behind choosing plant-forward menu options. The study found that taste is the leading factor in influencing purchasing decisions of plant-based foods, followed by the health benefits.

Citing the acceleration of plant-based innovation and evolving guest preferences, Chris Ivens-Brown, Chief Culinary Officer for Eurest and Compass Group North America, said, “We’re focused on culinary innovation, both through our chef-driven concepts and the partners we collaborate with. Actual Veggies is pushing the category forward with products that deliver on taste, quality and innovation.”

Chef Chris was introduced to Actual Veggies at home, purchasing a box from his local grocery store. He enjoyed the burger so much that he quickly submitted an inquiry to the company to learn more – kicking off the start of research and development from the Eurest culinary team.

Actual Veggies chef-crafted veggie burger patties are made using fresh whole vegetables, grains and a signature spice blend, matching Eurest’s expectations of appearance and flavor. Eurest’s research and development chefs have developed a variety of recipes that highlight the flavors and texture that people look for in a burger.

“This partnership with Eurest represents a pivotal milestone in our mission to revolutionize plant-based eating in foodservice. By bringing our chef-crafted, whole-food veggie burgers to America’s leading workplaces, we’re not just expanding our market reach—we’re transforming how people experience plant-based options during their workday,” said Actual Veggies Co-Founder Hailey Swartz. “We are honored by Eurest’s decision to make our products their exclusive veggie burger offering to their guests. This bold commitment validates what we’ve always believed: when you focus on exceptional taste without compromise, genuine nutritional benefits, and ingredients people can trust, demand follows.”

The national business and industry foodservice provider is committed to plant-based innovation and working with companies that share its culinary philosophy of offering premium, quality ingredients that put great taste at the forefront.

As a next step in the partnership, Eurest will rotate other burgers from the Actual Veggies portfolio as limited seasonal promotions. Beginning this spring, Eurest marketplaces will feature various preparations of Actual Veggies Super Greens burger.