Evian Debuts a Two-Year Partnership with MICHELIN Guide to Elevate the Dining Experience in Canada

The two iconic brands are joining forces to bring to life the ultimate pairing for Canadians: premium hydration and fine dining

TORONTO – Evian, the global water brand, announced a new partnership with the MICHELIN Guide for its highly anticipated ceremonies in Canada, celebrating top-tier chefs and dining professionals. Recognizing culinary and hospitality excellence for over a century, the MICHELIN Guide pairs perfectly with evian’s ethos of promoting the essential role of natural hydration in self-care and rejuvenation. Sourced from alpine glacial rocks in the French Alps, evian’s unique mineral composition and balanced pH rejuvenates tastebuds, making it the perfect companion for any elevated dining experience.

The partnership will officially launch at the MICHELIN Guide’s Toronto Ceremony on September 18, 2024, at HISTORY, followed by the Vancouver Ceremony later this year. evian’s iconic brand and products will be included throughout the ceremonies, offering attendees an opportunity to experience premium hydration.

“While often overlooked, water and hydration play a pivotal role in shaping the entire dining experience,” said Alexandra Latendresse, Marketing Director, Beverages, at Danone Canada. “Diners seeking out restaurants from the MICHELIN Guide are discerning consumers who are looking for excellence at every touchpoint, so this partnership is deeply rooted in creating premium, high-quality experiences.”

For evian, this quality is derived from its unique minerality, as the journey begins in the French Alps where natural spring water undergoes a 15-year natural filtration process in the glacier rocks before being bottled. The premium experience that evian brings to the table is also enhanced by its iconic glass bottle silhouette, which brings timeless elegance to any table. Similarly, Michelin’s coveted Stars signify restaurants that exemplify excellence, with a focus on the quality of ingredients, advanced culinary techniques, exceptional service, and culinary innovation, making them worthy of a special journey.

The partnership will focus on evian’s 750ml glass bottle range of still and sparkling water, which is already the brand choice for select MICHELIN-Starred establishments in Canada, including Burdock & Co, Kissa Tanto, Alo and Edulis.

About evian

evian natural spring water is sourced from the heart of the French Alps, where it undergoes a 15-year journey through a unique geological site. Known for its balanced mineral composition and purity, evian is committed to sustainability and innovation, offering a range of products that cater to the needs of discerning consumers worldwide.

evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company’s One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian in Canada: https://www.evian.com/en_ca

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Toronto, Ontario and Boucherville, Quebec. Danone Canada is the country’s largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada’s ambition is to bring Canadians healthful dairy, plant-based products and beverages, coffee creamers, and create economic and social value. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, Oikos®, Danone®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, StokTM, DanActive®, International Delight® and more.

For more information about Danone Canada, visit www.danone.ca, Facebook (@danonecanada), Twitter (@DanoneCanada) or LinkedIn.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin is the leading mobility company and manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. For more than 130 years, Michelin has made contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications for demanding fields, including mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare and offer the finest experiences, from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America has approximately 23,500 employees and operates 35 production facilities in the United States (michelinman.com) and Canada (michelin.ca).

The MICHELIN Guide in North America

Michelin announced its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have also been added in Chicago (2011); Washington, D.C. (2017); California (San Francisco in 2007, statewide 2019); Miami/Orlando/Tampa, Florida (2022); Toronto (2022); Vancouver (2022); Colorado (2023); Atlanta (2023); Mexico (2024); Texas (2024) and Quebec (2024).