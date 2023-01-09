Exclusive New Technology Summit Announced for 2023 NGA Show

Shelton, CT –The NGA Show – Feb. 26-28, 2023, in Las Vegas – will offer a brand-new education offering, THE TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT, offering grocery retailers a look at technology from multiple perspectives.

Comprising fast-paced and interactive sessions curated by MorningNewsBeat.com, topics will span the full spectrum of technology, from AI and tech designed to improve the customer experience, to food-centric technologies, including store-level vertical farms that will change the way consumers shop, to retail media networks that can shape interactions between retailers and their customers.

“The NGA Show is unique in that it consistently provides retailers and wholesalers with the cutting-edge experts and knowledge necessary to adapt and thrive in an industry that is constantly changing,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “We continue that tradition to our 2023 event by bringing a unique look at technology not found elsewhere, presented in conjunction with our respected partner, MorningNewsBeat.com.”

Technology Summit presenters sharing their perspective include:

· Joe Blunda, Chief Executive Officer, Watch City Farms

· David Bucca, Founder and CEO, Change Foods

· Alice Chan, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Zippin

· Kevin Coupe, Content Guy, MorningNewsBeat

· Tom Furphy, CEO, Replenium

· RJ Hottovy, Head of Analytical Research, Placer.ai

· Bill Lipsky, Vice President, Shop N Save Merchandising, UNFI

· Randy Fields, CEO, Park City Group/Repositrak

· Nick Nikitas, Founder, Rosie

· Thomas Parkinson, Co-founder/Chief Product Officer, Sifter

· Bob Perry, Director of Business Development, NBCUniversal Media

· Chris Rogers, Chief Business Officer, Instacart

· Michael Sansolo, President, Sansolo Solutions

· Shawn Tuckett, Chief Executive Officer, Webstop

The new TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT is part of the new, not-to-be-missed Sunday programming lineup at The NGA Show, adding a full day of content, including:

Technology Summit 10:00am – 1:00pm

Creative Choice Awards 2:45pm – 4:00pm

Opening Keynote Session 5:00pm

The annual Creative Choice Awards, presented by Kellogg’s and Unilever, celebrates the best marketing and merchandising programs in the grocery industry. Independent grocers are among the most innovative and resourceful retailers around, and stories of triumph demonstrate the ability to flourish even in the most challenging market conditions. Don’t miss the celebration of the most innovative and successful marketing campaigns and promotional events of 2022.

World-class blind adventurer Erik Weihenmayer, the Opening Keynote speaker for The 2023 NGA Show, will share his powerful message about harnessing the power of adversity as fuel for greatness. Weihenmayer’s life story is a stunning example of perseverance, commitment to one’s goals and a passion for life, and will set the tone for a dynamic and inspirational 2023 NGA Show. The Keynote is sponsored by KraftHeinz.

Full details on the Sunday programming, entire education program, workshops and speakers can be found on The NGA Show website at: https://info.urban-expo.com/e/338151/ion-program-education-schedule/56588n/1113065278?h=j_Z1gz9VqtoUcYCIvvKCInAn9I-i_9zY2w5cQWZoFs4.

The event is sponsored by the National Grocers Association and produced by Clarion Events Inc. Registration is open at www.thengashow.com, and early registration rates are in effect through January 11, 2023.

The NGA Show has been where independent grocers gather for more than 30 years, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers, and service providers worldwide to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel. The NGA Show is produced and managed by Clarion Events as part of the Food & Beverage Group in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). For more information and to register, visit www.theNGAshow.com.

Clarion Events (US.ClarionEvents.com) operates over 180 events in 50 countries from 15 offices in the UK, the US, South Africa, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, UAE, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands. Clarion can trace its roots back to 1947 and takes great pride in being one of the oldest independent event organizers in the UK. The firm has recently developed an international portfolio of brands. It is interested in several global vertical industries, including energy, security, defense, hospitality, electronics, technology, fashion, retail, gaming, and marketing. The teams at Clarion create uniquely effective and stimulating environments that can serve as a platform to build businesses, enhance customer relationships and accelerate product awareness. us.clarionevents.com.

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating in a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages, and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers, and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.