ezCater Releases New Public Menu API to Streamline Catering Operations for Restaurants

Checkmate will be the first technology partner to use the new menu API

BOSTON – ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, launched a new public menu API that enables restaurant technology platforms to integrate with ezCater, ultimately helping restaurants sync their menus and streamline their catering operations.

With menu syncing, restaurants can manage their ezCater catering menus directly from integrated middleware or POS solutions. This capability reduces the manual effort needed for menu updates, lowers the likelihood of human error, and significantly decreases the time required for updates to take effect—from days to minutes.

“At ezCater, we are committed to creating an integrated technology ecosystem to simplify catering operations for our restaurant partners,” said Erin DeCesare, Chief Technology Officer, ezCater. “Our new menu API sets the stage for an even more connected future where restaurants can run their catering operations seamlessly and continue to grow their business.”

Checkmate, a leading provider of unified ordering solutions for enterprise restaurants, is the first partner to build an integration with ezCater’s new menu API. The partnership allows restaurant brands using both Checkmate and ezCater to edit and update their catering menus directly from the Checkmate dashboard. Jet’s Pizza and Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta are some of the first restaurant brands to use the integration to streamline catering menu management.

“As restaurant operators invest more in catering, they need scalable technology to grow this segment of their business faster,” said Vishal Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Checkmate. “We’re excited to be the first to integrate with ezCater’s menu API. With an average ezCater order value of more than $400, this integration helps our restaurant partners reduce manual effort, improve order accuracy, and ultimately capture more of these large, valuable workplace food orders.”

For technology partners interested in building an integration using ezCater’s new menu API, please visit www.ezcater.com/integrations.

About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.

About Checkmate

Checkmate empowers enterprise restaurant brands with powerful ordering solutions and hands-on support. The brand’s scalable technology enables restaurants to drive sales across channels, including custom websites, apps, kiosks, catering, third-party marketplaces, voice AI and more. With seamless integrations, smarter analytics, and 24/7 service, Checkmate helps brands conquer their digital goals. Restaurants can launch unique ordering experiences, centrally manage menus, recapture revenue, leverage customer data, and continually adapt with new integrations. Regardless of how you want to grow, Checkmate has the tools and guidance to power, manage, and evolve your digital business. Learn more at itsacheckmate.com.