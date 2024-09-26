ezCater Unveils ‘Smart Ordering,’ a New AI-Based Order Recommendation Engine for Workplace Food Orders

New data-rich, intelligent ordering system simplifies customer decision-making for complex orders

BOSTON — ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces, announced the launch of Smart Ordering, a new feature powered by AI and machine learning that simplifies the time-consuming and high-stakes experience of ordering food for the workplace. Smart Ordering uses over 17 years of ezCater proprietary data to help customers easily determine what and how much to order when feeding large groups at work.

Now, ordering food for a team meeting of 20 or a weekly lunch for 300 can be done in minutes. With Smart Ordering, users receive menu recommendations at different price points. These recommendations can be modified to accommodate different headcounts and personal preferences, transforming what is often a time-consuming task into a few simple steps. If Smart Ordering is enabled on a restaurant’s menu, the order recommendations will appear at the top of the menu, labeled “All-in-One Orders.”

“Smart Ordering is the first of many ways we’re using AI and machine learning to reinvent how you order food for the workplace,” said Erin DeCesare, Chief Technology Officer, ezCater. “With this new feature, our customers can confidently make choices that will save time and manage their budgets more effectively, all while ensuring their teams are well-fed and happy.”

Key benefits of Smart Ordering include:

Data-driven recommendations : Smart Ordering’s AI engine instantly curates menu combinations based on millions of successful workplace orders.

Smart Ordering’s AI engine instantly curates menu combinations based on millions of successful workplace orders. Time-saving technology: The complex task of combing through menus for workplace orders is reduced to an effortless selection process.

The complex task of combing through menus for workplace orders is reduced to an effortless selection process. Simplified budget management: Smart Ordering provides clear per-person pricing and makes it easy to find a menu that fits different budget requirements.

Smart Ordering provides clear per-person pricing and makes it easy to find a menu that fits different budget requirements. Accurate food quantities: Menu recommendations are customizable based on group size, ensuring workplaces order the right amount of food.

Smart Ordering is the latest feature added to ezCater’s comprehensive food tech platform, which provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings. The feature is currently available in over 50,000 restaurants on ezCater, with more rolling out throughout this year and next.

To see Smart Ordering in action or place an order, visit https://www.ezcater.com/.

About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.